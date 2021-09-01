Air NZ proposes making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for 4000 staff

Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

Air New Zealand is proposing making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for about 4000 staff, roughly half its workforce.

About 2300 Air New Zealand cabin crew, pilots, engineering and maintenance, airport and supply chain workers are already covered by a mandatory vaccination order introduced by the Government in July.

These workers must have had their first Covid-19 vaccine dose by September 30 and be fully vaccinated by early November.

So far more than 86 per cent had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 82 per cent had received both doses.

Air New Zealand is now considering expanding the requirement for mandatory vaccination to include all staff who interact with customers or their baggage, and those who were required to come into the workplace when public health measures required working from home where possible.

Staff have until September 15 to provide feedback.

Supplied Air New Zealand will make a final decision on the proposal by September 17, after feedback has been reviewed.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer captain David Morgan said the company would make a decision by September 17 after reviewing the feedback.

The transmissibility of the Delta variant had shifted the risk profile of Covid-19, and the airline had an obligation to protect the health and safety of its staff and their families, he said.

The company had not formed a view on whether it could dismiss staff affected by the proposal who did not want to receive a vaccine.

“There’s plenty of opportunities within the business for other roles.”

Many people who would be affected by the proposal would have already been vaccinated, he said.

New staff hired into roles the proposal encompassed would need to be vaccinated, and it may be that vaccination became a condition of employment for all new staff hired across the business, he said.

“The executive haven’t formed a view on that and undoubtedly that question will be posed as part of the consultation.”

He said the proposal was an executive decision and there was no pressure from the Government.

The move follows an announcement by Qantas Group in mid-August that it would require all staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 31.

On Monday Virgin Australia also announced it had begun consultation with staff and unions over its proposal to require Covid-19 vaccination for all staff and a final policy would be announced this month.

In an email to staff Air New Zealand said, in light of the Delta variant, it had been reviewing its risk controls to assess whether they were sufficient to protect the health and safety of staff.

Vaccination had been shown to significantly reduce the risk to individuals in suffering serious illness and death associated with the new Delta variant of Covid-19, it said. It also materially reduced the risk of transmitting Covid-19 to others, it said.

“We are aware and respect that the decision to be vaccinated is a personal one, but we also have a duty to take all reasonably practicable measures to protect our employees from harm.”

“The fast-changing nature of the virus means we need to move quickly to make a decision on this.

“We appreciate there will be different views on vaccination, and that if we go ahead with the proposal this may impact on your ability to continue working in your current role.”