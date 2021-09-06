Personalised Speight's advert 'dangerous' and 'creepy', recovering alcoholic says

Lion used its Speight's brand to personally target viewers in advertising on TVNZ OnDemand.

A recovering alcoholic says they were “horrified” to see their name included in a personalised Speight’s advertisment shown on TVNZ’s streaming platform.

The unnamed complainant was one of three people who complained to the Advertising Standards Authority about the advert which was shown on TVNZ OnDemand.

The advert showed men drinking Speight’s while playing pool at a pub, and featured a static image of a hand holding a Speight’s bottle with text underneath saying, “[the viewer’s name], I’ve got a beer with your name on it”.

“I was horrified to see the Speight’s advert with my name on it,” the complainant said.

The first part of the complaint was regarding the personalised nature of the advert.

“Not only is it creepy but it was not asked for,” the complaint said.

The complainant also said, as a recovering alcoholic, the advert was “completely unacceptable and quite frankly dangerous” for someone in their position.

“I do not give my consent for my name to be used in this way. Disrespectful and invasive.”

Before the matter could go before the authority’s complaints board to consider whether the Advertising Standards Code had been breached, Speight’s brewer, Lion pulled the advert off-air and said it would not be used in its current form again.

Given the advertiser’s co-operative engagement with the process and the self-regulatory action of removing the advertisement, the authority chair ruled the matter was settled.

A TVNZ spokeswoman said the state-owned broadcaster recognised the personalised nature of the campaign might have been confronting for some viewers and apologises to them.

“We recognise the personalised nature may have been confronting for some of our viewers and we are sorry to those who found this campaign triggering.”

It has since developed its processes to ensure personalisation does not take place on advertising of a sensitive nature, she said.

Supplied A Lion spokeswoman says it won’t be running adverts like the Speight’s campaign again and is reviewing its internal processes.

TVNZ has run a number of personalised campaigns and viewers enjoyed them, but in response to the feedback of the Speight’s campaign, it has updated its processes for personalised advertising to ensure it was mindful of the impact on viewers, she said.

A Lion spokeswoman said the brewer apologised to anyone who was offended or upset by the adverts.

“We recognise in hindsight the personalised nature of these ads had the potential to be confronting for some people and we would not run a campaign of this nature in future.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff TVNZ has changed its processes around advertising personalisation in light of complaints about a Speight’s advert.

The adverts ran for about two weeks at the end of June.

In response to complaints to TVNZ, the broadcaster and Speight’s agreed to stop running the adverts on July 9, she said. This was prior to receiving complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority.

The adverts took OnDemand usernames and pasted them into the adverts, she said.

“They were not targeted, nor was any individual user data exchanged with us.

“We are reviewing our internal processes as we believe we can do better.”

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Nicki Jackson says she agrees with the complainant that the advert was unacceptable.

Research showed people who struggled with alcohol or who were in recovery were particularly vulnerable to the harms of alcohol advertising, she said.

“They produce psychological cues to drink,” Jackson said.

Digital marketing and data sharing had enabled alcohol advertising to become increasingly harmful because adverts were more targeted, personalised and interactive, she said.

“We can’t even detect them any more because they use algorithms to target unique individuals.

“It is the wild west of advertising, and it is incredibly poorly regulated.”

When viewers signed up to TVNZ’s OnDemand platform they agreed to the broadcaster’s “house rules” which said it uses ad personalisation technology which took information viewers provided during registration, such as name or gender, and used them in adverts shown to the viewers of the account.

“For example, you might see an ad on the website addressing you by first name or offering goods or services near your general location,” the rules said.

Jackson said those tools should not be applied to alcohol advertising.

“Alcohol is not an ordinary commodity. It should be restricted in terms of its advertising.”

STUART GRANGE/Stuff Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Nicki Jackson says alcohol advertising on digital platforms is like the “wild west”.

Alcohol advertising rules are set out in the voluntary Alcohol Advertising and Promotion code, administered by the Advertising Standards Authority, which came into effect in July.

She said alcohol advertising rules in New Zealand were “ineffective, meaningless and inequitable” and effectively allowed alcohol companies to be self-regulated.

A review of alcohol advertising in New Zealand found it took on average 39 days for a decision to be made about a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority.

“By then you’ve had potentially hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders exposed to it.”

Alcohol Healthwatch is calling for an end to alcohol advertising in general, she said.

“These laws have been shown to have such positive impacts.

“We want it in law, we don’t want a voluntary code.”

Marketing expert Brandon Wilcox of Evolve Marketing Agency said the Speight’s advert was effective but raised issues around privacy.

“The first job of an advertisement is to capture attention and this ad has been very effective at capturing attention through personalisation,” Wilcox said.

“They’ve operated within the rules but they’ve really pushed the boundaries.”

Most users of TVNZ OnDemand would not have read the 4800-word terms and conditions which said the company could pass on details to third parties, he said.

The Speight’s advert grabbed viewers attention by confronting them with the reality that they had signed away their privacy, he said.

Personalised advertising was not new, for example Coca-Cola ran a marketing campaign where it put names on its products.

But the Speight’s advert took this a step further, and in doing so offended people who did not align with the brand or did not want their personal information used in that way, he said.

Speight’s is a conservative brand, which may go some way in explaining why Lion chose to pull the advert rather than defend its position in order to avoid reputation damage, Wilcox said.