'Humiliated' courier driver awarded $30,000 in compensation and lost wages

A courier driver who was fired after just five days on the job has been awarded nearly $30,000 in compensation and lost wages.

The Employment Relations Authority ruled that Angie Carter was unjustifiably dismissed from her employment with Mark Anderson in early 2019.

Anderson has been ordered to pay Carter $13,000 in lost wages, $14,000 in compensation and $1500 in costs.

A recently published determination by the authority said Carter had been working as a courier driver when the run came up for sale. She wanted to buy the run, but it was purchased by someone else and her employment ended.

She started another job doing “production line work” at a company where Anderson picked up deliveries from, it said.

He approached Carter about purchasing a courier run and suggested she get a loan. Carter was not able to secure a loan, so Anderson said he would purchase the run and employ her to undertake the run, it said.

She was provided with an employment agreement that had a 90-day trial provision with a 14-day notice period, it said.

Carter said the agreement was never signed because agreement could not be reached about the pay period for wages and whether it was weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

Carter said that she then became too busy and didn’t sign the agreement before her employment was terminated.

The authority found there was not a valid trial provision because the employment agreement was not signed.

Anderson did not participate in the authority process or provide wage and time records, which delayed the investigation.

The authority said Carter started work on a Monday in January and was terminated by Friday the same week. She was paid $400.

Carter said when she started there was a “huge backlog” of deliveries.

She said the backlog did not decrease and she considered that the previous owner of the run had not been undertaking it properly.

Carter said she was given a verbal warning on the day before she was dismissed and was advised that she was not performing properly.

Carter was told that she had to stop deliveries at a point and start collecting regular pickups.

The determination said Carter asked if she could utilise her assistant better and if he could do the pickups towards the end of the day, but was told she had to do the pickups.

The day after the verbal warning, Carter started work at 6.30am as instructed, it said.

Towards the end of the day she stopped deliveries and went to do pickups but as she arrived at each business she was told that her assistant had done the pickups.

She was told that was time she could have spent on deliveries, it said.

The determination said about mid-afternoon she received a call from Anderson who said: “It’s not going to work out.”

Carter was told to return the van, keys and uniform. When she returned to the depot to hand in her keys and other items, Anderson was not there.

The authority said Carter did not have an opportunity to respond to any concerns before the warning was issued, and it was not clear to Carter what standards she had to obtain so that any performance could be measured objectively.

There was no reasonable time for improvement and there was an absence of any procedural fairness as required under employment law, it said.

The dismissal was unjustified both procedurally and substantively, it said.

Carter fell into depression for about six months after her dismissal, it said.

A medical certificate supported that the dismissal at short notice had the effect of causing significant emotional distress with stress-related physical symptoms, it said.

“She lost all motivation and confidence for a period of time.”

The authority said the impact of the dismissal was such that it took months until Carter was able to look for another role. During this time Carter was on a social welfare benefit.

The dismissal caused significant financial difficulties, it said.

Carter was humiliated and suffered loss of dignity and injury to her feelings as a result of how she was treated when she was dismissed, it said.

Carter said she loved driving, delivering and meeting people, and she was an experienced courier driver.

She said she felt embarrassed that she had left a good job to start work with Anderson, and after being dismissed she isolated herself from other people and found it difficult to explain to others why she had lost her job.

“The duration of employment before dismissal was very short; however, the impact of the dismissal in this case was serious and the emotional impact long-lasting for about six months.”

The authority found that Carter did not contribute towards the situation that gave rise to the personal grievance.

She was awarded reimbursement for three months’ pay.