Tourism operators anticipate slow growth without Auckland market

Harris Mountain's Heli-ski already has Covid-19 level two bookings organised for this week.

Tourism businesses are excited to be opening this week, but many will struggle without the large Auckland market visiting.

All of New Zealand except Auckland, moves to Covid-19 alert level 2 at midnight meaning businesses can open but with strict mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult​ said he was pleased that included ski fields as that would attract more people into Queenstown and Wānaka to support hospitality, accommodation and retail businesses.

He was also delighted the wage subsidy would be available across New Zealand, while Auckland remained in levels 3 and 4.

However, Aucklanders accounted for as many as 70 per cent of domestic visitors to Queenstown at times and many businesses would continue to struggle without them in town, he said.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts​ said that while Auckland remained at level 4, domestic travel and visitor activity suffered in every region.

All tourism businesses were looking forward to getting back to level 1, he said.

Supplied Cancellations still out number bookings at Hilton Queenstown Resort and Spa as the South Island moves into Covid-19 alert level 2.

Hilton Queenstown manager Chris Ehmann​ said a handful of reservations had come in since the move to alert level 2 was announced and the business was looking to reopen restaurants.

However, cancellations still outnumbered bookings.

“It will be interesting to see how people feel about travelling. Maybe people will come here for a weekend skiing,” he said.

Historically the post-winter shoulder season was a quiet period, and he expected occupancy rates around 40 per cent.

“It's going to be a very slow grow back I think.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Totally Tourism director Mark Quickfall says the latst lockdown will test the mettle of many tourism operators.

Totally Tourism director Mark Quickfall​ was pleasantly surprised to get some immediate bookings in for heli-skiing and scenic flights.

“It will take a couple of days for people to get themselves sorted but without Auckland business there will be less demand than what we've been used to.”

The timing of the August lockdown could not have been worse for winter tourism companies, he said.

“It's been a great winter with good snow...but Delta has its own mind.”

Last summer many North Islanders chose beach and bach holidays rather than visiting the South Island, so it was unclear when people would want to visit Queenstown again, he said.

Recent Tourism Industry Aotearoa research showed many tourism operators were struggling before the Delta lockdown.

“This is going to add more pressure and test a lot of operators' mettle,” he said.

“But we are getting used to it and I think it's going to be a matter of just staying with it to come out the other end.”

Supplied The Earnslaw will be back on Lake Wakatipu under Covid-19 alert level 2 but with restricted numbers on board.

Wayfare chief executive Stephen England-Hall​ said the company was excited to be operating skifields at Cardrona and Treble Cone, the Earnslaw in Queenstown and cruises in Milford and Doubtful Sounds under alert level 2.

“There will certainly be some gaps, but we are seeing people rebooking trips,” England-Hall said.

The next few months would likely be tough.

“This is a really quiet period and the Auckland lock down will make it quieter but it’s worth opening, having the team up and running and the equipment operational.”

Queenstown’s Pub On Wharf owner Chris Buckley​ said he was struggling to prepare for opening on Wednesday with conflicting and last minute information being distributed.

The 50-person limit was going to make it difficult to be financially viable, he said.

Despite that, it was better to be open and meet fixed costs as much as possible and retain momentum.

“This will go into our reserves, which are pretty much decimated. We had just started building them up again before we went into lock down.”

Most hospitality businesses around central Queenstown were opening, he said.

“People have got no option.

“You give it a crack or lose your business and your home - everything you've worked for in the last decade.”

Backpacker, Youth and Adventure Tourism Association chairman Chris Sperring said its members were anxious about what the implications of the more strict alert level 2 health measures would mean for their businesses.

With Auckland still in alert level 4, about 40 per cent of the tourism market was still missing, he said.

The sector was pleased to be moving down alert levels but businesses and the public wanted more clarity about what was needed to continue stepping down levels, he said.

There had not been a lift in bookings as yet, but he hoped that would change as more information came to hand over the coming days.

When people did start booking holidays again it would most likely be to visit friends and whānau, he said.

There would also be demand for experiencing the outdoors, he said.