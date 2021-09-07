Auckland hospitality businesses threaten to boycott GST and stay closed under Covid-19 alert level 2

The prime minister and the director-general of health clarify the level 2 rules ahead of the alert level change for regions outside Auckland.

Hospitality businesses say they won’t open under Covid-19 alert level 2 and are threatening to stop paying GST unless they get more support from the Government.

A collection of about 30 hospitality business owners, mostly in Auckland, held a video conference on Tuesday to discuss the implications of the new alert level 2 settings on the sector and what action was needed to ensure the survival of their businesses when the city eventually comes out of lockdown.

Under alert level 2, which many are calling level 2.5, the maximum number of people allowed at an indoor hospitality venue is 50 and social distancing requirements have been increased to 2 metres from 1m. The whole country except for Auckland moves to level 2 at midnight.

Should Auckland move down to alert level 2, and no other part of the country is in a higher alert level, then the wage subsidy no longer becomes available for businesses.

Many business owners on the video conference said they simply would not open under alert level 2 without more support such as a continuation of the wage subsidy.

Jefferson Bar owner Ofir Yudilevich said a lot of businesses would not survive the new alert level 2.

“We need to let them know that we cannot survive at level 2.5.”

marion van dijk/Stuff Some Auckland hospitality businesses are planning to not open or pay GST if the city ends up moving to existing alert level 2 settings.

He said that would become evident around the rest of the country over the next few weeks.

Government support that is offered in levels 3 and 4, such as the wage subsidy and the resurgence support payment, should be offered at level 2, he said.

He said more mental health support was also needed.

Shaky Isles Coffee owner Sam Ansley said alert level 2 was the worst level to be in because businesses didn't get support from the Government or relief from banks or landlords, and it was a difficult environment to trade in.

He said he would not open up his business under the current level 2 settings.

Luke Dallow, the owner of Midnight Gardener, a Ponsonby Rd restaurant and bar, said he would also stay closed at alert level 2 under the current settings.

He said he and other hospitality businesses would prefer to stay at level 3, and if a move to level 2.5 did happen businesses would not pay GST.

“We don’t want to pay GST, as a protest to the Government.”

He said hospitality industry associations were not lobbying the Government enough on behalf of the industry and did not fully grasp the challenges hospitality businesses were facing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Leo Molloy says he won’t open under the new alert level 2 settings.

HeadQuarters owner Leo Molloy said the wage subsidy should be offered at level 2.

He proposed that hospitality businesses should stop paying GST, something he did during a previous lockdown.

Businesses should tell Inland Revenue they would not resume paying GST until a return to level 1, he said.

Richard Bagnall, a co-owner of Ponsonby bar Longroom, said hospitality businesses not opening under alert level 2 would send a strong message to the public that the sector was doing it tough.

He believed the public would get in behind the industry because they wanted more of an experience than just takeaway coffees.

SUPPLIED Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White says there is a lack of business input going into the alert level settings.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said last year the organisation had direct conversations with the Government when the guidelines for operating under level 2 were established, with some input from the Ministry of Health.

“Now it’s 100 per cent [Ministry of] Health running the show. No-one is advising them commercially.”

She said the association had already expressed to ministers that it did not accept the level 2 settings.

She said she was meeting with Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash on Friday to outline the strain the hospitality sector was under.

She said there needed to be targeted support for the hospitality sector, and the resurgence support payment needed to be made a rolling payment rather than a one-off.