Level 4 pain getting 'a bit high', different alert levels a strain for business

The pain is getting a bit much for businesses in lockdown now, says Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett​.

Auckland remains in alert level 4, and has seen an unwelcome increase in daily cases in the community, while the rest of the country returned to level 2 last week.

Barnett said there had been “a huge amount of tolerance” during the first few weeks of lockdown, but businesses were struggling, some more than others.

“This is too long for the average small to medium business in particular, it’s too long for them to stay in lockdown. Is the Government on the right track? From a health perspective, many would say yes. From an economic perspective, the pain’s getting a bit high,” Barnett said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland salon owner 'speaking up' for those stressed by wage subsidy delays

* Hospitality business owners brace for a longer lockdown than seven days

* Covid-19: 'Highest possible price' paid again by hospitality sector



The Government needed to target support at different sectors, and at different sized businesses as well, he said.

Businesses have had access to financial support during lockdown if they could show a drop in revenue of 40 per cent, for the wage subsidy, and 30 per cent, for the resurgence payment.

Supplied “From an economic perspective, the pain’s getting a bit high,” says Michael Barnett, Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO.

Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope​ said the organisation had been arguing for some time for some more sector-specific support. The 40 per cent revenue decline to qualify for the wage subsidy also needed to change.

“It’s pretty harsh. At 40 per cent, it’ll probably take you about two years, if you’re a small to medium-size business, to re-equip yourself with reserves.

“I think there can be some amendments to some existing policies that can be done quite quickly that will really start to help those people, because they’re in a pretty dire state,” Hope said.

The biggest impact of the split in alert levels was on staff, said Fiona Hughes​, deputy chief executive of nationwide early childhood education providers BestStart.

“Probably the most affected part of our business is the mental wellbeing of the people that are still in lockdown,” she said.

“I think it’s hard for them to see others getting on with their lives very normally, and we’re still at level 4 in Auckland.”

BestStart had also struck some issues with its building projects as Auckland remained in level 4, Hughes said.

“We’ve got some new builds, and some of our contractors for those new builds live inside the borders but work outside the borders, so some of our construction contracts are going to be delayed because they can’t get exemptions.”

Of the organisation’s three regions, the Northern region had 8.4 per cent of its operating number of children with Auckland shut. In the other two regions, attendance was at least 90 per cent.

BestStart had not qualified for lockdown financial support, but it was still paying permanent employees 100 per cent of their wages​. About a third of its centres were in Auckland, which meant many of its 4500 staff were unable to work.

SUPPLIED The biggest impact of the split in alert levels is on staff, says Fiona Hughes, BestStart deputy chief executive.

“To keep paying people their salaries is challenging. We did qualify for the wage subsidy last time but not this time because they moved the bar,” she said.

The business was focusing on keeping staff connected, and running some programmes online also kept the children and families connected with the centres, she said.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner​ said the bank only saw small differences between Auckland and the rest of the country in its preliminary September business confidence survey, taken from September 1 to September 10, when daily cases were dropping.

“Overall it was remarkable to see business confidence actually lift in the early September results, so I think that reflects the rest of New Zealand making solid progress in coming out of lockdown,” said Zollner.

“It’s the lockdown lottery. If you’re in hospitality, particularly now with 2-plus, you don’t really come right until level 1, whereas if you’re in supermarkets then all of your Christmases have come at once, and everyone else is somewhere in the middle.”

There was a lot more activity in level 4 than in last year, and there was a clear lift since the rest of the country went to level 2, she said. Workers were also more confident about their job security.

But that all depended on progress towards the end of level 4.

“I just think the longer this goes on the greater the risk that confidence gets derailed.”

Employers and Manufacturers’ Association head of advocacy and strategy Alan McDonald​ said for businesses outside of Auckland it was difficult getting hold of supplies from Auckland, from raw materials to consumer goods.

“Most of the major coffee grinders are in Auckland, so those cafes that can open at level 2 might not get great access to coffee. It’s the reliance on the Auckland supply chain that’s causing the issues, and they’ll just get worse the longer it goes.

“And for those other businesses in Auckland, their frustration levels are getting higher and higher, and it’s different this time. People are tired of it.”

The Government was quick to kick in the wage subsidy which helped keep staff on, but the need to wait for two weeks to apply for the second wage subsidy was causing irritation.

Most of the assistance had been targeted at employees, not employers, he said.

The wage subsidy was available at levels 3 and 4, while the resurgence payment was a one-off payment available in a move to level 2.