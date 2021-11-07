Air NZ to take delivery of its last ATR, 10 years after initial order was placed

Air New Zealand is about to take delivery of its last ATR on order, the 29th ATR 72-600 to join the fleet.

Air New Zealand's regional fleet renewal programme will come to an end when the last of its ATR 72-600 regional aircraft makes the week-long journey from a factory in France to Christchurch this month.

The 68-seat aircraft, registration ZK-MZF, is the last ATR the national carrier has on order, taking the total number to 29, marking the end of a fleet renewal programme which began in 2012.

The delivery comes at a time when Air New Zealand is promising a greater focus on its regional network.

At its recent annual meeting it said it would be increasing capacity to the regions by more than 110 per cent of pre-Covid levels while offering improved connectivity and cheaper fares.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand and Airbus launch zero-emissions aircraft project

* Air NZ proposes making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for 4000 staff



For ZK-MZF’s delivery flight to New Zealand there will be two pilots and one engineer on board.

After departing ATR's delivery centre in Toulouse the aircraft will stop in Crete, Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, Malaysia, Bali, Darwin and Brisbane before landing in Christchurch.

Its arrival follows the delivery of an Airbus A320neo to Air New Zealand on Thursday, the first new aircraft to join its fleet since the start of the pandemic.

Supplied Air New Zealand’s 29th ATR 72-600 in Toulouse before receiving its paint job.

The ATR 72-600s replace Air New Zealand’s fleet of ATR 72-500s which it stopped flying early last year. The 600s are more fuel efficient, feature larger overhead compartments, less cabin noise and vibrations.

They also have more modern cockpits and advanced avionics.

With a list price of about US$25 million (NZ$35m) each the fleet is collectively valued at US$725m, however, airlines generally negotiate significant discounts when placing aircraft orders.

The average age of Air New Zealand’s ATR 72-600s is just under five years old, compared to the airline’s other turboprop fleet, its 23 Bombardier Q300, which have an average age of 15 years.

The order completion comes at the same time Air New Zealand and Airbus, which owns part of ATR, announced a memorandum of understanding exploring the future of zero-emission aircraft in New Zealand.

Airbus has ambitions to develop a zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035 but Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran​ says he hopes to have zero-emission aircraft flying regional routes by 2030.

Air New Zealand’s only employee in France, Airbus airline programmes resident technical manager Johnny Rice​ says Airbus is making good progress on next generation aircraft.

But “the million-dollar question” is what form the aircraft will take, and in what time frame it will be tested, certified and manufactured, he says.

Rice says he has been in the role for about five years and overseen the delivery of 14 ATR 72-600.

“I know them very well.”

A key part of his job is to ensure the planes are delivered to the quality and specifications required, and on time. But Covid-related delays, such as supply constraints, have made deadlines harder to meet, he says.

“The purchase order for aeroplanes is quite a contractual and complex business.”

Supplied ZK-MZF, Air New Zealand’s newest ATR 72-600 nears completion at the ATR factory in Toulouse.

Once the order is completed Air New Zealand will be the third-largest operator of ATRs in the world, he says.

Air New Zealand has a close relationship with ATR and has done a lot of work with the company to improve its product.

For example Air New Zealand was heavily involved in an enhanced radar system called RAP, which ATR developed allowing for more precise navigation resulting in less fuel burn.

ATRs are a key part of Air New Zealand’s regional network.

The 72-600s represent a commitment by the airline to regional New Zealand and have increased regional capacity by more than 50 per cent since 2012, he says.

ATRs service about a dozen of the larger regional ports on Air New Zealand’s domestic network.

“I would say regional New Zealand is served better than in any other country in the world.”

They also provide fuel efficiency for the airline, burning about 2.8 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres, per seat, compared to a regional jet which would burn about 40 per cent more fuel, he says.

“They're the most efficient regional aircraft that there is.”

Each ATR customer, as part of the purchase process specs their aircraft, he says.

For Air New Zealand that includes customised carpets and cabin colours, larger overhead bins, specific avionics, and Air New Zealand’s distinctive livery.

Supplied Air New Zealand's first ATR 72-600 entered service in late 2012.

He says the paint job the airline opts for is a base and clear coat system.

“That's what we find lasts the longest and protects the aircraft better.”

Air New Zealand’s last ATR 72-500 aircraft operated its final service from Wellington to Christchurch on February 9, 2020.

Retired aircraft were progressively sold off in the two years prior to that.

In early 2019 Air Chathams bought one of them to replace its ageing Convair 580s.

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny​​ wouldn’t say how much it bought it for.

“But it is easily our most expensive equipment purchase to date,” Emeny says.

The aircraft, ZK-MCO, is based in Auckland and operates charters throughout New Zealand as well as flights to the Chatham Islands.

Aviation consultant Irene King says Air New Zealand will need to order more ATRs before new generation aircraft become available which is likely to be around 2035.

“They'll have to do some fleet replacement of ATRs before then,” King says.

Some of Air New Zealand's older ATR 72-600 will be reaching 20 years old before zero emission aircraft become commercially available, she says.

"They're not going to keep those ATRs for 20 years."

In future there might be more flying over Auckland, such as the new daily service between Kerikeri and Wellington Air New Zealand recently launched, she says.

The ATRs are well suited to such services, she says.

She says she can't see Air New Zealand expanding its domestic fleet beyond its current size.