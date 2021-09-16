S&P/NZX50 dips as GDP jump raises spectre of interest rate rises

The New Zealand sharemarket was pushed marginally lower on Thursday by declines in top stocks, as a huge jump in GDP proved a reminder of the solid case for interest rate rises.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 0.1 per cent, or 19 points, at 13,079.51, following a 0.07 per cent slip on Wednesday.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 0.3 per cent at $31.40, Auckland Airport was down 0.5 per cent at $7.38, and A2 Milk was up 0.3 per cent, at $5.68.

Spark was down 3 per cent at $4.77. However, as Hamilton Hindin Greene investment advisor Mark Hampton​ noted, it was in reality little changed as the stock went ex-dividend. September 17 is the cut-off date for investors eligible for the 12.5c per share dividend, ahead of the payment date of October 1.

Mainfreight was down 2.7 per cent at $92.52, a day ahead of its inclusion in the FSTE global mid-cap index.

Business travel software company Serko was down 1.6 per cent at $7.87 before it joins the FTSE small-cap index.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The NZ sharemarket was pushed marginally lower, despite a solid showing in offshore markets.

Sky TV shares remained in a trading halt ahead of a share consolidation, with shareholders receiving one Sky TV share for every 10 they hold at 5pm on Thursday. The shares will resume trading at $2.05 on Friday, having closed on Tuesday at 20.5c each.

“That’s probably going to be quite good for them, I would say,” said Hampton.

Sky TV was likely to get a bit more interest as it would not seem too cheap in the eyes of some investors, he said.

“It doesn't actually affect the value of the company, but New Zealanders like our shares to be the $1 to $30 mark. Mainfreight runs into the opposite problem.

“In America, for example, the more expensive the better as far as those investors are concerned and then Australia’s somewhere in-between, they like to see their shares around A$50 to a couple of hundred dollars.”

Figures out on Thursday showed the economy grew a huge 2.8 per cent in the June quarter, soundly beating forecasts of a growth in gross domestic product of between 1.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

“While they are now somewhat redundant, because of course they were all before lockdown, and lockdown means that no matter what happens we’ll be in negative or contraction for the next quarter, it does show strong the case for interest rate rises was beforehand,” said Hampton.

“It’s just keeping a lid on anyone getting too excited with the sharemarket.”

Before the return to alert level 4 on August 17, the Reserve Bank had been expected to lift the benchmark interest rate from a record low 0.25 per cent, with some economists speculating it may reach 1 per cent by the end of year amid concerns about higher inflation.

Governor Adrian Orr told Stuff late last month that even with the emergence of the Delta strain of Covid, the central bank had charted a course to higher rates and it was “not clear what would deviate us from our main path of wanting to reduce stimulus”.

The Reserve Bank is next due to consider whether to raise the official cash rate on October 6.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.5 per cent, or 39 points, at 7456.10 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent to 4480.70 after another day of choppy trading, the the biggest daily gain for the benchmark index since late August.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 per cent to 34,814.39, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.8 per cent to 15,161.53.

- With AP