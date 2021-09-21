Supermarkets hold the key to a meaningful career for Kiwis

A role at Foodstuffs, which includes New World, PAK'nSAVE and Four Square, comes with plenty of opportunities for progression and a rewarding career.

When Wendy Hammonds was at school, teachers would tell kids that if they didn't apply themselves, they would end up working in a supermarket for the rest of their lives.

These days, as general manager people and capability at

Foodstuffs North Island, Hammonds sees talented and driven Kiwis building meaningful careers in trades, retail, business and management thanks to their decision to join the team at their local supermarket.

Hammonds says the current climate means it is the ideal time for school leavers or those looking for a career change to see Foodstuffs as a road to progression. At the moment the country is facing a skills shortage and Foodstuffs, which includes New World, PAK'nSAVE and Four Square, is particularly looking to recruit New Zealand's future butchers and bakers.

Meanwhile, young people who might otherwise have planned to head overseas have had their plans thwarted by Covid and are reconsidering their options. Supermarkets, says Hammonds, are a great place to start.

"It doesn't matter whether you are coming to it from a vocational perspective or an academic perspective, there is a career for you at Foodstuffs. At Foodstuffs North Island, for instance, we train 300 apprentices per annum which makes us one of the largest vocational developers in the country," she says.

FOODSTUFFS/SUPPLIED Wendy Hammonds, general manager of people and capability at Foodstuffs North Island, says it doesn't matter if you come from a vocational or academic perspective - there's a career for you at Foodstuffs.

Both Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island offer apprenticeships in butchery, bakery and retail across the country, alongside courses with NZQA qualifications attached so you can go all the way through to certification.

"We train people to become department managers and store managers. Then if they have the drive and talent, they can train to be owner operators of a store."

Foodstuffs has an ongoing commitment to be #HereforNZ and one of the cooperative's social promises is creating meaningful work for its people.

"We define that pretty simply," says Hammonds. "It's work you feel is worth doing. That means when you come to work you are doing something that really matters – like feeding New Zealand. In a Covid environment we have seen that our essential workers are called that for a reason."

The challenges of Covid and associated lockdowns have helped Kiwis recognise the importance of supermarkets at the heart of their communities and reinforced the high level of job security that comes with being essential workers.

FOODSTUFFS/SUPPLIED Quintin Proctor, owner of PAK'n'SAVE Wairau, finds it rewarding to help his team members progress their careers.

Quintin Proctor is one of those people who was scoffed at by his teachers for leaving school to work in a supermarket, but he's pretty happy with where he's ended up. Proctor is the owner of PAK'nSAVE Wairau on Auckland's North Shore, one of the biggest supermarkets in the country.

He started stacking shelves and working on the checkout, before taking the opportunity to do a butchery apprenticeship. From there he worked his way up, moving from managing the butchery department to managing stores, until he decided he wanted to own one of his own.

"Once you begin working in the co-op you see all the avenues you can take," he says. "There are so many different journeys within the supermarket industry."

Most Foodstuffs stores have their own butcheries and bakeries, which provide fruitful opportunities for training and development.

"A lot of people don't realise we have butchers out the back and the lamb and beef comes in, we break it up and bone it and turn it into whatever our customers like. The trade is well and truly alive."

Proctor takes particular pride in seeing those trades flourish within his store and encouraging team members on their own career paths.

"It's one of the most rewarding things I do nowadays," he says.

That's part of the Foodstuffs advantage, says Hammonds. Because Foodstuffs supermarkets are New Zealand owned and operated, the owners are on the ground working shoulder-to-shoulder with staff, helping to train apprentices.

FOODSTUFFS/SUPPLIED Morgan Moore initially did a sport and recreation degree, but now she's loving her butchery apprenticeship at New World Waimate.

That support is one of the things Morgan Moore has found so encouraging about doing her butchery apprenticeship at New World Waimate. Working towards her New Zealand Trade Butchery Level 4 qualification is a career change for Moore, who originally did a sport and recreation degree, then worked as a personal trainer and massage therapist.

But spending time on the land alongside her farmer husband led to a growing interest in food, and learning about how it's produced. When she heard about an opening for a butchery apprenticeship at New World, she jumped at the chance.

"I'm loving it," she says. "Doing my apprenticeship with Foodstuffs was a great decision. There are so many avenues I can go down in the future and I've met so many great people not just in the butchery section, but in other departments as well. You learn so much from the people around you. Supermarkets provide a really good platform for the future."

