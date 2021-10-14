A focus on action: NZ chairs APEC’s drive to revive its economies

Asia-Pacific economies representing 38 per cent of the world’s population are working together to make a path for economic recovery from Covid-19.

Asia-Pacific economies responsible for 60 per cent of global GDP are working on turning words into concrete action to speed up the recovery from Covid-19.

China, Russia, and the United States are working alongside 18 other economies that make up the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, breaking new ground as they deal with the greatest economic convulsion in many decades - with New Zealand playing host of APEC for the first time since 1999.

APEC Senior Officials' Meeting Chair Vangelis Vitalis says a commitment to and cooperation from leaders has led to some milestone achievements, and has put economies on the path to recovery.

July marked one such first. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chaired an informal Leaders' Retreat – which was held in addition to the traditional November Leaders' meeting. Leaders laid down markers about how they wanted to navigate together out of the health and economic crisis, and sent a clear message about the importance of getting their people vaccinated.

"Our objective this year is for APEC to be responsive to the crisis and relevant to the recovery," Vitalis says. "Our focus is not just on words but on actions. We're working on practical outcomes that move beyond rhetoric toward concrete actions that can make a difference."

SUPPLIED Vangelis Vitalis is the Senior Officials' Meeting Chair for APEC 2021.

Trade and economic policies

As part of the regional response to the Covid-19 pandemic, APEC trade ministers have discussed ways to reduce or eliminate tariffs and export restrictions on vaccines and the equipment needed to distribute them. Ministers are also discussing practical ways to fast-track the urgent transport of vaccines and medical supplies across borders.

As a result of the trade meetings chaired by Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor, a set of best practice guidelines was agreed to enable the swift movement of vaccines into APEC economies.

"Customs authorities can use these to fast-track the distribution of vaccines across the region," Vitalis says.

"There was a signal of unity amongst the 21 leaders on the importance of APEC in helping coordinate the response to the crisis, and there was strong support in particular for free and open markets."

Inclusion and sustainability

APEC leaders are also building an inclusive and sustainable recovery.

Alongside a road map to advance women's economic empowerment and a focus on contribution from indigenous peoples as driving forces for economic growth, a focus will be the work 21 economies will do to build together a green and sustainable region.

"Any recovery needs to take into account the impact not only on women but also on indigenous populations and small and medium enterprises," Vitalis says. "That will be key to our region's successful recovery."

Advancing its work on the environment, trade ministers also agreed for the first time in APEC's history to develop a pathway towards a standstill on new fossil fuel subsidies.

"APEC has a track record of supporting the reform of wasteful fossil fuel subsidies, and we know that capping and eventually eliminating these subsidies will have a positive impact on our climate by helping to drive down emissions," says Vitalis.

SUPPLIED APEC leaders are also building an inclusive and sustainable recovery, with a focus on advancing women's economic empowerment and focusing on contribution from indigenous peoples as driving forces for economic growth.

Digital innovation

Digital systems are key. Vitalis says that the majority of APEC economies moved to fully digital customs clearing procedures during the pandemic, and trade ministers made clear they want to maintain this digital-first mindset. "These platforms have been critical in helping small and medium enterprises stay resilient amidst a crisis," he says.

Some APEC economies are also putting together a series of roundtable discussions on how to safely facilitate the movement of people across the region, factoring in the need for digital vaccine passports.

Driving meaningful change for future growth

The remaining APEC 2021 discussions will cover finance, food security, small and medium enterprises, and women and the economy - culminating in the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting — also known as Leaders' Week — in November.

"It's the pinnacle of our host year, and we're focused on making it a success not only for New Zealand but for all member economies," says Vitalis.

Most importantly, New Zealand will be delivering an implementation plan — a programme of work for the next two decades.

"As chair, New Zealand holds the pen on what the agenda will be for the next 20 years for all 21 member economies," Vitalis says.

"We're looking to create a document with 20-year goals and five-year actions that can drive not just the immediate response to the crisis but the recovery and long-term growth across the region."

Real conversations, real progress'

Unity and cooperation are at the centre of New Zealand's theme for the year, along with inclusion and sustainability.

The motto "Join, Work, Grow. Together. Haumi ē, Hui ē, Tāiki ē." also focuses on inclusion and sustainability - with APEC's agenda centring around three policy priorities: strengthening recovery through trade and economic policies, increasing inclusion and sustainability for recovery, and pursuing innovation and a digitally enabled recovery.

Since beginning its host year in December 2020 New Zealand has held hundreds of virtual meetings attended by 8000 delegates from APEC's 21 member economies.

"We've proven that APEC's work can continue over a virtual platform," says Andrea Smith, APEC New Zealand deputy secretary. "Real conversations are taking place and real progress is being made."

For more information about APEC 2021, visit apec2021nz.org.