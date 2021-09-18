'Challenging few weeks' ahead for NZ supply chain with two out of three Interislander ferries out of service

New Zealand’s supply chain is in for a challenging few weeks with two out of three Interislander ferries out of service, the ferry operator says.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said its ferry Kaiarahi has problems with its gearbox and was out of service.

It did not have a timeframe for when repairs would be completed, but expected it would be some weeks away, he said.

“Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes in these circumstances,” Rushbrook said.

In addition, its ferry Aratere must go to Sydney for dry dock work on Sunday, resuming service on October 2, he said.

“This work is required to comply with maritime requirements and the timing of this dry dock cannot be avoided or deferred.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Kaiarahi has repairs being done on its gearbox but it’s not known how long it will take.

While Kaitaki was the only Interislander ferry sailing, freight would be prioritised, he said.

KiwiRail was working with customers and adjusting its services to manage the reduction in ferry capacity over the coming weeks, he said.

KiwiRail had a load sharing arrangement with Bluebridge’s Strait Shipping to manage Cook Strait capacity and to minimise customer delays and disruptions when either company experienced disruptions, he said.

He said it was fortunate the disruption had not coincided with its peak freight season.

“While New Zealand’s supply chain faces a challenging few weeks, we are confident that with the co-operation of our customers we will be able to manage freight volumes across Cook Strait.”

There had been extra sailings of Aratere before its departure to Sydney and additional sailings would continue when it returned.

The Kaitaki can carry up to 1400 passengers, while the Aratere has capacity for 600 and the Kaiarahi 550.

Between them, they transport nearly 800,000 passengers and 250,000 cars a year.

The ships are reaching the end of their useful lives and KiwiRail has begun the procurement process for two new, large rail-enabled ferries which it hoped to have in operation by 2024.

Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett said he met with the Minister of Transport Michael Wood and Kiwirail chief executive Greg Miller about a week ago to discuss the impact the disruption would have on an already compromised supply chain.

“Reducing two ships at a time of national stress is going to further compound the problem,” Leggett said.

He did not get a satisfactory explanation for the disruption from Miller, he said.

“I wish they had done a bit more forward planning and a bit more investment in the Interislander because there are vital goods that will not be delivered between the islands.

“That's going to have one consequence and that's to further slow the economy down.”

There was concern that the Aratere's two weeks in dry dock was going to turn into four weeks, he said.

“That's because they never tend to come back on time.”

New Zealand's supply chains were already under strain, largely due to international factors, he said.

“This is really the worst time possible.

“We've got people who move freight tearing their hair out at the prospect of this and the reverberations will probably be felt for months.”

This threat was something that was within the country's control because the Interislander is owned by Kiwirail and Kiwirail is owned by the Government, he said.

“It's concerning that that wasn't foreseen by the people that run that operation.”