Shake-up to electricity charges could disadvantage 'vulnerable households', Consumer NZ says

Fixed charges cover the cost of things like meter reading and lines company charges.

A shake-up to household electricity charges has the potential to hit vulnerable households hardest but at the same time remove complexity from power bills, Consumer NZ says.

Energy Minister Megan Woods has accepted a recommendation to phase out over five years the requirement for power companies to offer customers a “low fixed charge” option.

All household electricity bills include a daily fixed charge and a variable charge.

Fixed charges cover the cost of things like meter reading and lines company charges. The variable charge is the kilowatt-hour (kWh) unit cost of electricity a household consumes.

READ MORE:

* Low-user electricity tariffs will be phased out over 5 years

* Electricity let-down: Little change to household bills despite big cuts to lines charges

* Grey Power to meet minister over abolition of low-use electricity plans



Households that use lower than average electricity are given the option by power companies of choosing to pay a low fixed daily charge of 30 cents per day but higher electricity prices.

Paul Fuge, manager of Consumer NZ's price comparison site Powerswitch, said customers who did not opt for the low charge paid a fixed daily charge of about $3 to $4 a day but paid less per unit of electricity.

SUPPLIED Paul Fuge, manager of Consumer NZ's Powerswitch, says low users of electricity will be disadvantaged by the removal of the low fixed charge tariff option for domestic household.

The low fixed charge tariff option for domestic customers (LFC), introduced in 2004, reduced the fixed cost to 30 cents a day for low users of electricity.

Fuge said about 40 per cent of customers in lower-income households, such as pensioners who lived alone or with a partner, were on the LFC.

Fuge said there would be winners and losers from removing the LFC and Consumer NZ was concerned it could hit low-income households the hardest.

“The changes could disproportionately affect the most vulnerable households.”

Large households that used a lot of power would benefit the most and smaller households which used little amounts of power would be the most affected, he said.

“Some households will definitely see a benefit and some will see the opposite.”

Fuge said it was a good thing the LFC was being phased out over five years.

That way it could be closely monitored and if it was found that low income households were disproportionately affected it gave the Government the opportunity to make changes.

“It could be a massive price shock if you did it too quickly.”

He said there were some positives in removing the LFC, including reducing complexity the charge added to electricity billing and pricing, something Consumer NZ often received feedback from consumers about.

“They're just baffled by the electricity industry and their power bill and certainly this added complexity.”

It could also reduce bill variability between seasons, he said.

Customers with LFC could see a marked difference in power bills between seasons resulting in “bill shock” in winter, he said.

“That can hurt people on fixed incomes where budgeting is difficult.”

While removing the tariff could create winners and losers in the short term, in the long term it may result in more equitable outcomes, he said.

But the change needed to be managed carefully, he said.

“We need to make sure there's monitoring.”

Customers should use tools like Powerswitch to make sure they were not paying more than they should.

“They need to be quite vigilant in this transition period.”

Electricity Networks Association chief executive Graeme Peters said phasing out LFC regulations would make pricing fairer for larger, often low-income, households which did not qualify for the low fixed charge.

“Removing the low fixed charge will ensure all consumers pay a fair price for electricity and will not penalise greater consumption,” Peters said.

Average customers, those consuming between 5000 and 8000 kWh of electricity per year, would notice little impact, he said.

The electricity industry was working with the Government to offer pricing relief through the transition period for ultra-low-use customers most impacted by the change, and who were in genuine energy hardship, he said.

Those using more than 8000 kWh per year, which often included large families, would see a decrease in electricity charges, he said.