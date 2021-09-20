'No way home' for workers travelling overseas on business without MIQ spots

New Zealand companies desperate to do business overseas but unable to book a spot in MIQ are forced to send workers anyway.

The Government has made changes to the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system, launching a virtual lobby on Monday. Some business groups have been able to secure group allocations if they could prove their travel provided economic benefit.

Mark Robotham​, chief executive of Hamilton-based hydrofoil bike company Manta5, said four staff had gone to Europe indefinitely because the company could wait no longer.

”A while ago we just made the call, we had to put staff on aeroplanes and luckily enough, out of 40 staff we had four staff willing to get on an aeroplane and go overseas with absolutely no way home,” said Robotham.

All four lived in the Waikato, and left loved ones behind to go on what would normally have been a one or two-week trip.

“As a start-up and an emerging company, we’re a venture funded business ... we’re going to need other investment, we need to hit our milestones, and without sales we die. And equally so, without investment we die.

SUPPLIED Manta5 CEO Mark Robotham says four staff went to Europe without MIQ spots because the company couldn’t wait.

“So this whole borders closed thing and absolutely no consideration for a business that has to operate offshore in a global economy is crippling.”

Delay in MIQ spots was manageable, but the uncertainty was not, said Robotham.

“I have a bunch of people that are quite willing to go away for extended times, put themselves at risk, but we do need a pathway to get them back.”

Not travelling was hitting Manta5’s ability to generate sales, and also investment.

”At the end of the day there’s only so much you can do with a Zoom call. I hear this recurring story.”

Robotham was happy to pay a big bond for staff to isolate at home rather than in a Government facility.

The Government said a pilot scheme where vaccinated workers would travel to an approved country and self-isolate at home was expected to run between October and December.

Jenny Morel, founder of tech investor No 8 Ventures and business event Morgo, said there was “huge pent-up frustration with the Government and people so desperate to engage in person with their customers, potential customers, and industry that they’re planning to travel with no way back”.

In a post on LinkedIn, she joined criticism of the “broken” MIQ system.

“It’s great that the Government has now announced there’ll be 50 places for exporters this year, but this is nowhere near enough.”

The new lobby system still did not give businesses certainty or a chance to plan ahead, she said.

SUPPLIED Without sales and investment, hydrofoil bike maker Manta5 will die, says Robotham.

Geoff Olliff​, chief operating officer at software company Portainer, said its two founders were leaving New Zealand for a crucial conference in Los Angeles in October, despite no MIQ spots.

New Zealander Neil Cresswell​ would stay in the United States until he could get an MIQ booking, and Anthony Lapenna​, a New Zealand-based French citizen, could base himself in France.

“They feel that it’s up to them to shoulder the burden, they won’t ask anyone else to do it,” said Olliff.

“We’ve had people on 24-hour watch trying to get spots to get back into managed isolation.

“If we could book three months ahead and know that, we could plan around that, but it’s the uncertainty that’s just gruesome.”

The company decided in August the KubeCon event was a critical turning point, and Portainer had to get there “at any cost”.

SUPPLIED Geoff Olliff, chief operating officer at Portainer, says the uncertainty of securing an MIQ spot was “gruesome”.

The world was quickly opening up and New Zealand was getting left behind, he said.

”We first started to feel the pinch probably four months ago. We could see that our competitors were able to move faster than us, they’re starting to run in-person events, they’re attending the in-person events, they’re all restarting across Europe and America.”

Grant Straker​, chief executive of Straker Translations, said he was concerned the Government had no plan around opening New Zealand’s borders.

For most of the past 18 months New Zealand was open and the rest of the world was closed, but that had reversed.

“It’s like being in an aeroplane and at the controls, and every red light is flashing if you’re a business,” Straker said.

The company had a philosophy of building high tech jobs in New Zealand, but it had no choice but to base more people overseas, and other exporting, international businesses would do the same.

The business community was trying to be proactive, and the Government needed to listen, Straker said.

”I believe that it is so focused on the health response that they’re the only people that anybody listens to. There’s a whole bunch of incredibly talented New Zealanders sitting on the sidelines going, there are other ways to look at this.”

SUPPLIED NZ remains closed while the rest of the world opens up, says Straker Group CEO Grant Straker.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government continued to work on options for MIQ, including the viability of bespoke facilities, new builds, bringing more hotels on board, and purchase arrangements.

“As vaccination rates continue to climb, that also provides options such as a pilot for businesses to sponsor isolation at home for specified fully vaccinated employees, and into next year, potentially a varied regime of a mix of MIQ and isolate at home options,” Hipkins said in a statement.

Bringing those factors together was part of the Government's plan to reconnect New Zealand with the rest of the world, which “is being progressed at pace”, he said.