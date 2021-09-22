Hamilton director gets 10 days to pay $20k to ex-staffer after losing ERA case

A Hamilton director whose company formerly owned Flaggies Cafe and Bar has until Friday to pay $19,988 to a former employee who was unjustifiably dismissed.

The Employment Relations Authority issued a 10-day compliance order against Dean Rangihuna​ on September 14 after his company, Starting in Fencourt Ltd​, failed to pay Trudi Dickson​ following her successful personal grievance claim in June.

The company, of which Rangihuna was sole director and shareholder, owed Dickson $15,000 in compensation, reimbursement of $2060, costs of $2231 and $97 in arrears.

The company had also been penalised $1200 for breaching the Employment Relations Act, half of which it was ordered to pay to Dickson.

READ MORE:

* Booze baron Harjit Singh's company stripped of liquor licences after underpaying staff

* Can a worker refuse to work if their employer is not following Covid-19 guidelines?

* Amazon Surf workers unpaid during lockdown while waiting for wage subsidy



Dickson worked part-time for the company as duty manager at Flaggies from February 2019 until she resigned in October 2019, claiming unjustified dismissal.

She said the company failed to provide her with a safe workplace, did not pay her what she was owed, did not give her a written employment agreement, and deliberately breached good faith, according to the original ruling by authority member Philip Cheyne in June.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Hamilton director Dean Rangihuna has until Friday to pay $19,988 to Trudi Dickson, who was unjustifiably dismissed.

The company denied Dickson’s claim of constructive dismissal, said it had paid all of Dickson’s wages, and said Dickson had “embellished the facts”. It accepted it had not provided a written employment agreement.

From late May 2019, Dickson had needed time off work at short notice for a bereavement, an illness, and a medical emergency.

Dickson told the authority that Rangihuna and another employee became negative towards her as a result. Dickson said Rangihuna was critical of her and swore at her on numerous occasions, including in a diary for staff.

One October 2019 diary entry said: “Trudi, if you need help using a calculator, ask!! Float Wednesday morning was $519!! Don’t assume anything. I don’t make f... ups with your money so don’t make it with mine.”

Rangihuna told the authority that he had been involved in businesses for about 20 years, employing between 100 and 150 staff over that time.

He said he communicated with Dickson the same way he had talk to other staff over the years. She had taken diary entries, “embellishing those facts”, Rangihuna told the authority.

“However, the evidence establishes that Mr Rangihuna often communicated in a vulgar and offensive manner,” Cheyne said in the original determination.

“Ms Dickson was understandably offended by the text and tone of these messages.”

After a clash at work, which included Rangihuna swearing at Dickson in front of a customer, and following a meeting after work, Dickson emailed him to say she was resigning immediately.

He replied that he did not accept the resignation, and had apologised, which Dickson disputed, and she repeated she was resigning immediately as she had no employment contract.

Cheyne said it was “reasonably foreseeable” that Dickson would not be prepared to keep working at Flaggies under the conditions.

The company breached its duty to Dickson “through the tone and text of Mr Rangihuna’s diary and text messaging, his angry confrontation with Ms Dickson, his baseless accusations about Ms Dickson, his belittling of Ms Dickson in front of customers, his telling Ms Dickson to “off you f...” and his failure to apologise to Ms Dickson”.

Dickson characterised her experience as “horrific”, and her physical and mental health had been affected as a result of her grievance, Cheyne said.

She was out of work for two months following the dismissal, causing financial pressure as a result.

The money was not paid by the deadline of July 9, so Dickson sought a compliance order against Rangihuna and the company.

Rangihuna had suggested the business was unable to pay Dickson, but there was no evidence to show it was insolvent or could not meet its obligations, Cheyne​ said in a decision dated September 14.

“Despite its apparent solvency, I am satisfied that Starting in Fencourt Limited is unlikely to comply with the earlier orders of the authority, without the sanction of a compliance order,” Cheyne said.

Failing to comply with a compliance order could result in a fine of up to $40,000, and/or up to three months in jail.

Stuff has contacted Rangihuna for comment.

CORRECTION: Starting in Fencourt is the former owner of Flaggies Cafe and Bar. An earlier version of this story said it was the owner. (Amended September 22, 2021, 9.35am)