McDonald's to slash the plastic in Happy Meal toys by 2025

Fast food giant McDonald’s says it will reduce the amount of plastic in the more than one billion toys that are part of its Happy Meals a year, making the items out of more sustainable materials by 2025.

McDonald’s New Zealand is part of the company’s global pledge to reduce the use of fossil fuel-based plastic in the toys in Happy Meals, which were first introduced in 1979.

The toys have grown into a key part of McDonald’s marketing through partnerships with companies like Disney and Hasbro. Current toys were characters from the Warner Brothers movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The company will make all the toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials within four years, said McDonald’s global chief sustainability officer Jenny McColloch​.

It was the equivalent of more than 650,000 people cutting plastics from their lives each year, she said in a statement.

”Markets like the UK, Ireland and France have rolled out new toys, such as those from blockbuster movie franchises like the sustainably made Illumination's Minions.

Dee-Ann Durbin/AP McDonald’s says it is working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard characters.

“Recent Happy Meal toy innovations like these have already resulted in a 30 per cent reduction in virgin fossil fuel-based plastic use since 2018, and now we’re scaling this effort globally to eliminate even more plastics from our system.

“We're also in early stages of exploring further positive impact beyond the toy. In some places, playgrounds and restaurant trays can be made from recycled toys, like they are in the UK and Japan.”

In 2019, McDonald’s New Zealand was one of the earliest to offer books instead of a toy in its Happy Meals, a spokesperson said.

Amy Murray, McDonald’s vice president of global marketing enablement, told CNN that some toys, such as board game pieces, will be made with plant-derived or recycled material.

Movie characters and superheroes will be 3-D cutouts, not plastic figures.

The hamburger giant had already set itself the goal of sourcing all its packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025.

“As you can imagine, our entire supply chain has to change with this,” Murray told CNN. “It has been a massive undertaking, and we’re really just changing the way we do our Happy Meals.”

In 2018, McDonald’s promised to cut the amount of calories in the meals aimed at children.

New Zealand's first McDonald's restaurant opened in Porirua in 1976.