The power of influence in the modern digital world

As technology has advanced over the past few decades, organisations have increasingly leveraged the power of e-commerce and digital marketing to drive their success.

Fast-growing New Zealand businesses like Jeuneora, a supplements and skincare company, and MitoQ, a cellular health supplements company, have embraced e-commerce and digital marketing to evolve their businesses as the digital landscape shifts. Instead of the traditional retail approach, both companies employ a direct-to-consumer strategy.

"We have complex science, and that requires us to engage directly with consumers to tell them our story," says MitoQ CEO Mahara Inglis. "By being online, we're better able to build a long-term relationship with consumers."

For Jeuneora founder and CEO Monique Kaminski, a digital-first approach allowed her to launch and successfully grow her business without any budget for traditional marketing.

SUPPLIED Monique Kaminski, CEO of Jeuneora, a supplements and skincare company.

"Our digital approach has helped Jeuneora grow into the brand we are today," Kaminski says. "At every stage of the marketing funnel, our audience is treated to beautiful content that's aspirational, relatable and reflects our products, ensuring every interaction is a memorable one."

E-commerce and digital marketing also allow companies to maintain business continuity amidst disruptions and access broader customer bases. Beyond New Zealand, MitoQ's major markets include China and the U.S., while Jeuneora has expanded into Australia and Singapore and are looking to reach the U.S.

"We want to make a positive difference in people's cellular health, and digital marketing and e-commerce allow us to reach more people on a global scale," Inglis says. "We also have greater resilience. We were well-positioned to deal with the COVID-19 lockdowns and have been able to not just survive but thrive and accelerate our growth during the pandemic."

Technology plays a key role in helping companies deliver products that are relevant to a global market. Jeuneora uses a digital e-commerce platform, while a smart inventory and warehouse system enables them to keep up with demand and gain more control over their supply chain. For marketing, the company relies on social media networks and global influencers.

SUPPLIED E-commerce and digital marketing are not without their challenges, one of which is the fast pace of change, says Kaminski

"With digital marketing, you can instantly see results from where you put your marketing dollars," Kaminski says. "That means we're able to make good decisions based on data. We constantly measure and interpret data to pivot quickly toward what works best."

Similarly, MitoQ uses a range of technologies: Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms for prospect identification and segmentation, attribution tools to determine the most effective touchpoints to share content, an in-house data warehouse to aggregate and analyse data for more informed decision-making, real-time customer insights and feedback platform, and e-commerce and subscription platforms. "You need to invest in technology to stay on top of constant innovation," Inglis says.

Yet e-commerce and digital marketing are not without their challenges, one of which is the fast pace of change. "We're always analysing every ad campaign on every channel, but they're constantly changing," Kaminski says. "We have to keep up, so we start small and test often."

Another challenge is the time it takes to optimise digital capabilities. "Building your digital ecosystem takes time, but by playing the long game, you'll have the foundations in place to execute effectively," Inglis says.

SUPPLIED Mahara Inglis, CEO of MitoQ, a cellular health supplements company.

With MitoQ almost a decade old, Inglis has seen e-commerce and digital marketing change. "Technology growth in the space is exponential. Platforms keep getting better, and AI tools are now ubiquitous," he says. "Other players are shifting online, so it's a competitive and crowded marketplace."

The trend to look out for, though, is data protection. "Privacy is at the forefront," Inglis says. "We need to adapt our business models to make sure we're providing relevant, engaging content to those who want it when they want it."

Envisioning the future, both Jeuneora and MitoQ aim to invest more into and evolve their e-commerce and digital marketing strategies for continued business growth. To showcase their success both companies have entered the Deloitte Fast 50 programme. Now in its 21st year, the Fast 50, sponsored by BNZ, celebrates and ranks New Zealand's fastest-growing businesses.

"In the 2019 Fast 50 programme, we were a Rising Star finalist," Kaminski says. "The stage we're at now gives us a good chance to get in again this year. It will create greater brand awareness and will be an acknowledgement of and reward for all our hard work."

SUPPLIED Through e-commerce and digital marketing, MitoQ's major markets have reached beyond New Zealand to include China and the U.S.

For MitoQ to be part of the Fast 50 will mean validation of their journey. "A lot of inspirational companies have come out of the Fast 50," Inglis says. "We feel that now is the right time for us to tell our story, and we're a Kiwi business that's operating globally. It gives us a chance to help raise awareness about cellular health and make a positive impact on a broader scale."

In today's digital era and beyond, e-commerce and digital marketing will be essential for business success. A digital approach will not only enable New Zealand companies to grow across the country but also flourish worldwide.

