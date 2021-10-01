Covid-19: Bad publicity enough to keep some companies away from wage subsidy

Companies that came under heavy criticism for taking the wage subsidy last year have become more cautious, with some even making the point in recent profit releases that they are not taking the money.

Last year, some employers that took the Government’s Covid-19 payments, aimed at keeping the economy moving and people in work, ended up making large profits.

Criticism was aimed at companies across the spectrum, from retail, to construction and infrastructure, particularly when they went on to pay dividends to shareholders.

Now the wage subsidy is back, employers that were criticised last time around are probably being a bit more cautious, says Michael Gousmett​, an independent researcher and adjunct fellow at the University of Canterbury.

Courier company Freightways saw deliveries plunge under level 4 lockdown in August, but maintained it was still in a pretty good position and hoped not to rely on the Government wage subsidy. It had previously claimed the subsidy.

Hallenstein Glasson, which warned lockdowns would dent its profit this year, said on Thursday it had received $2.1m in jobkeeper payments from the Australian government over the last year, but no payments from New Zealand.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The Norman family, owners of retailers including department store Farmers, were criticised for claiming more than $35m while the retail sector thrived.

In its 2020 financial year it received $5.1m of New Zealand wage subsidy payments and $5m from Australia.

“There’s enough bad publicity, Briscoe’ obviously was one of them, there were a few others, The Warehouse, that finally decided to pay the money back,” said Gousmett.

“But other companies have said, no, to heck with it, the money’s there for the taking and we’re going to keep it.”

First Union has previously singled out construction giant Fletcher Building, which took $68m of wage subsidies, cut workers’ pay by up to 50 per cent, and laid off 1000 people in New Zealand. The company reported a $305m profit for the year ended June 30 2021, a turnaround from a $196m loss the previous year.

Infrastructure company Fulton Hogan claimed $33m in wage subsidy payments last year, before making a $222m profit for the 12 months ended June 2020 and paying its shareholders $79.5m in dividends.

Neither company claimed the latest wage subsidy, or other pandemic assistance payments, but neither appeared to have repaid the amount.

Australian-owned infrastructure company Downer NZ claimed $12.9m for 5497 employees in the latest August 2021 wage subsidy, on top of $38m for 5479 employees in the initial wage subsidy.

Retailers The Warehouse, called out by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last year, and Briscoe Group were among companies that initially claimed the wage subsidy but repaid it.

Last year Gousmett, a shareholder in Briscoe Group, donated his “very modest” dividend from the company to Womens' Refuge.

“I’m not the only one that’s said it – it’s not a legal issue, it’s a moral issue here. Surely you’ve got an obligation if you’re actually in a position to be able to pay it back, you didn’t actually need it,” he said on Thursday.

“At the time it was pretty uncertain where all this was going, but by the time it became clear that you were going to do quite well – in fact we now know the economy’s done very well, with people switching to online trading and things like that – and those businesses in a position to pay it back should be required to pay it back, with interest as well.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff An appalled Michael Gousmett donated his dividend from Briscoe Group to Womens' Refuge.

The wealthy Norman family, owners of retailers including department store Farmers, Whitcoulls, and jeweller James Pascoe Ltd, were criticised for claiming more than $35m at a time when the retail sector has thrived.

The companies had since made voluntary repayments, said MSD group general manager of client service support George van Ooyen​.

Farmers repaid $54,549, Whitcoulls repaid $47,748, and James Pascoe Ltd repaid $272,695. But records indicate the company claimed again this August.

Casino and hotel operator SkyCity claimed $24m in wage subsidy and the wage subsidy extension last year, but has not claimed this year.

The Government has paid out a total of $16.4 billion across all schemes including the wage subsidy and Covid-19 leave support.

Nearly 20,000 applicants have repaid $748m, according to MSD figures.

There were 1.349 million successful applicants, and 309,987 applications denied.

Since August 20, the Government has paid a total of $2.28 billion under Wage Subsidy August 2021, to 518,856 successful applicants. MSD declined 68,919.

Air New Zealand has claimed $17.2m in the latest wage subsidy for 7281 employees, bringing its total to $130m. The airline recently reported an annual after tax loss of $289m.

Qantas-owned Jetstar has claimed a total of $4.6m, including $541,190 in the August 2021 wage subsidy for 229 employees.

Australian-owned retailer Kmart claimed $4.4m for 2348 employees over the latest lockdown, and $11.9m for 2077 staff in the original wage subsidy.

Fellow Wesfarmers stablemate Bunnings recently received $5m for 4798 staff, on top of $24.5m for 4277 staff in the wage subsidy last year.

Jeweller Michael Hill received $738,648 for 322 staff in the August 2021 wage subsidy, bringing its total since the first lockdown to $3.4m.

Amazon New Zealand claimed $705,739 in the initial wage subsidy for 133 but nothing since, as did Tesla, which claimed $176,710 once for 24 employees.

Tesla chief executive and founder Elon Musk and now the world-richest person has previously spoken out against government stimulus packages.

McDonald’s claimed $6.8m for 1185 employees in the original wage subsidy but nothing since.

Coca-Cola Amatil repaid its $7.2m subsidy early this year.