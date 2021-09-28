Fisher & Paykel Healthcare weighs on S&P/NZX50 Index

The New Zealand sharemarket lost further ground on Tuesday, dragged down by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s more than 2 per cent loss.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 0.4 per cent, or 53.3 points, at 13,174.38, following Monday’s 0.2 per cent slip.

Greg Main​, a director at Jarden, said the market faced a few headwinds with Australian stocks down more than 1 per cent, and declines on Wall Street overnight.

However, there was no consistent theme playing out on the New Zealand market, he said.

READ MORE:

* Synlait to sell reusable stainless steel milk bottles through New World in South Island

* Pet food is a 'hot' sector that's attracting investment

* Stronger Mainfreight, A2 Milk not enough to push NZX50 into the black



“It’s individual stories as much as anything.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ended the session down 2.5 per cent at $31.30.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The New Zealand sharemarket lost a little more ground on Tuesday.

The company’s products and systems are used in acute and chronic respiratory care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in more than 120 countries. Worldwide demand for its breathing devices during the Covid-19 pandemic has given Fisher & Paykel Healthcare a big revenue boost.

”There’s been some discussion again around nasal flow and how beneficial that is for Covid or not,” said Main.

“There’s different views on that, and they've obviously been a beneficiary out of that.”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said in May that maintaining hospital sales in the 2022 financial year would require a change of clinical practice towards use of nasal high flow therapy for general respiratory support.

Meridian Energy was down 0.4 per cent at $5.15, while fellow blue chip power stock Contact Energy was up 0.4 per cent at $8.45.

Fletcher Building was down 1.3 per cent at $7.10, and Auckland Airport lost 0.2 per cent to $7.76.

On the upside, milk processor Synlait gained another 2.5 per cent to $3.65, and its biggest customer, A2 Milk, was up 3.3 per cent at $6.26.

Synlait, which posted its first annual loss since listing eight years ago, closed up 7.8 per cent on Monday as its underlying performance and outlook gave investors confidence.

“Synlait bounced yesterday after it announced its result and that seemed to be carrying on a bit today,” said Main.

Tourism Holdings rose 2.9 per cent to $2.47, while agribusiness Scales was up 4 per cent at $5.70. Its recent first-half result highlighted a strong performance from its food ingredients division, reflecting sustained global demand for pet food.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 Index was down 1.3 per cent, or 102 points, at 7281.60 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 4443.11, ending a three-day winning streak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.5 per cent to 14,969.97, while the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a 0.2 per cent gain to 34,869.37.

United States markets have had a choppy month so far and the S&P 500 is on pace to shed 1.8 per cent in September, which would mark the first monthly loss since January.

Investors have been trying to gauge just how much room the economy has to grow amid waves of Covid-19 crimping consumer spending and job growth while inflation remains a concern.

- With AP