Covid-19: Government puts another $195 million into aviation support scheme

The Government is putting another $195 million in subsidies for airlines to keep air cargo links open until the end of March 2022.

New Zealand’s closed borders as a result of Covid-19, and record low passenger numbers, resulted in air cargo capacity dropping, and sent the cost of freight skyrocketing.

The aviation support scheme originally budgeted $170m in subsidies from May 1 to the end of October 2021. The amount announced on Friday applied to flights between the start of November and March 31, 2022 said Transport Minister Michael Wood​.

A further $25m would go to ensure connectivity with countries with which New Zealand had quarantine-free travel, if there were pauses or suspensions.

The Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme aimed to ensure the international aviation sector kept operating passenger services to New Zealand, and maintain connections with key trade partners.

The extension would help with demand during the peak summer cargo season, Wood said in a statement on Friday.

“When the pandemic first began, New Zealand could have been cut off from regular air services to the rest of the world,” he said.

“Even now, the number of passenger flights into New Zealand is only a quarter of its pre-Covid levels and many of those planes carry very few passengers, which shows how critical MIAC is for keeping us connected currently.

“Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is working with airlines to confirm the routes and services which will be supported over summer. I expect the exact schedule of services under the MIAC extension will be finalised over the coming weeks.”

The government support had enabled more than 8800 flights carrying $13.5 billion worth of airfreight since May 2020, Wood said.

Nearly 85,000 air passengers had arrived during the supported flights during the same period, or 45 per cent of people who had passed through MIQ facilities.

“Extending the MIAC scheme gives us regular international air services for passengers and freight, and also protects our links to critical supplies like vaccines and medicines,” he said.

“It ensures we have the capability required for our businesses to tap into international markets and support our recovery.”

The Government expected to be able to wind down the scheme as border restrictions eased.

The extended support was welcomed by the Board of Airlines Representatives (Barnz).

“Without this support, many airlines would not have been able to operate commercially viable flights,” said Justin Tighe-Umbers, Barnz executive director.

“MIQ restrictions mean most flights are arriving in New Zealand below a third full, making it nearly impossible for airlines to cover costs even with a full cargo load.”

He said the extension gave airlines breathing space while the borders remained closed.

“We’re increasingly confident by March we will start to see some border restrictions being lifted and more flights becoming commercially viable as a result.”

In March 2020, as part of a $600m package to support the aviation industry through Covid-19, the Government spent $370m to keep air cargo moving by subsidising airlines.