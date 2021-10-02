Covid-19: USPS stops NZ mail service due to 'unavailability of transportation'

The United States Postal Service has suspended its mail service to New Zealand, due to “unavailability of transportation”.

In an update on its website on Friday (US time), New Zealand had been included in the company’s list of 22 countries that were affected, including Australia, Afghanistan, Syria and Samoa.

USPS said New Zealand services affected by the disruption including priority international mail, first-class packages, and surface mail.

“The Postal Service is temporarily suspending international mail acceptance for certain destinations due to impacts related to the Covid-19 pandemic and other unrelated service disruptions,” the company said in a statement on its website.

“Customers: please refrain from mailing items addressed to the countries listed here, until further notice.

“Unless otherwise noted, service suspensions to a particular country do not affect delivery of military and diplomatic mail.”

Last year USPS increased the price it charged for mail and parcel delivery, increasing “considerably” the cost of sending items to the US, NZ Post said in September 2020.

On Friday, the Government said it was putting another $195 million into subsidies for airlines to keep air cargo links open until the end of March 2022.

New Zealand’s closed borders as a result of Covid-19, and record low passenger numbers, had resulted in air cargo capacity dropping, and sent the cost of freight skyrocketing.

“When the pandemic first began, New Zealand could have been cut off from regular air services to the rest of the world,” said Transport Minister Michael Wood​ on Friday.

The number of passenger flights into New Zealand was currently only a quarter of pre-Covid levels, he said.

The aviation support scheme originally budgeted $170m in subsidies from May 1 to the end of October 2021. The extension applied to flights between the start of November, and March 31, 2022​.

USPS has been approached for comment.