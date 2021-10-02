'Like we don't exist': Stress continues for visa holders denied residency

Migrant workers who miss out on fast-tracked residency are angry to be excluded, despite working in industries which are crying out for workers.

On Wednesday, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said a 2021 resident visa would be available to most work-related visa holders and their family members, as long as they were in New Zealand on September 29. An estimated 165,000 migrants met the conditions, which included being on a list of eligible visas.

Some short-term visa holders were not eligible such as students, working holiday makers, and seasonal workers.

French woman Marion Mercier​, who has been working around New Zealand since May 2019, said it was unfair to miss out. She had done hospitality and horticulture jobs, and worked in a Covid testing centre.

“I feel like we’ve been serving New Zealand quite nicely, and it’s like we don’t have anything in exchange somehow, no consideration, like we’re a low-skilled migrant, we’re useless. But we’ve been pretty useful in the end.”

Currently working as a barista in a central Auckland cafe, she was flooded with enquiries from potential employers when she put up a Facebook post looking for her most recent job.

SUPPLIED Marion Mercier arrived in New Zealand on a working holiday visa in May 2019.

“It would have been nice if they’d put hospitality in the eligibility criteria because they’ve been crying out for people for so long, it’s just like nobody hears them.”

Her current visa expired in December, and many other working holiday visa holders were in the same situation, she said.

“It’s like we just don’t exist. If they want to keep us to fill labour shortages it would be nice to get an extension not at the last minute ... it’s always a last-minute extension, and it’s very tiring.

“It’s always six months, you cannot apply for other than low-skilled jobs because it’s too short, it’s always been too short.”

Mercier had a Master’s degree in arts and cultural management, but could not use it in the short-term jobs she could apply for. She had a New Zealand partner, but wanted to qualify for residency on her own terms and not through a partnership visa.

American woman Rachel Clark​ arrived in New Zealand in February 2020 with her English husband on an International Exchange Program (IEP) working holiday visa, and was currently working on a dairy farm in Ashburton.

They had been in constant work in the agricultural sector, but were also struggling with the uncertainty of visa extensions.

“My husband and I had already lined up to go and work in Cromwell picking cherries this summer starting on December 15. We can’t even give them certainty, but they’re actually taking us on in hopes that they extend it because they’re so short-staffed,” she said.

Clark, who trained as a teacher in the United States and had a Master’s degree in culture, would love to qualify for New Zealand residency.

SUPPLIED American Rachel Clark is currently working on a dairy farm in Ashburton.

“I think everybody that’s here by this point has proven that they’re contributing, they should be given residency, because residency isn’t citizenship. It just means you can stay, continue to work, and possibly go for citizenship.

“I don’t know why at a time when they’re struggling for workers they wouldn’t just keep everybody here.”

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi was expecting advice shortly about extending Working Holiday visas, but under the Immigration Act he was only able to grant six-month extensions, a spokesman said.

“He is conscious some of these visas start expiring in December and will aim to make a decision that can give employers and visa holders as much notice as possible.”

Any extension had to be based on Covid-19 disruptions and border restrictions, and extending visas too far in advance could be seen as overreaching that requirement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi is expecting advice shortly about extending Working Holiday visas.

Katy Armstrong​, an immigration advisor with Into NZ, said the new resident visa was very welcome for the people who qualified, but it was “cruelty” for people who missed out.

She had already received a suicide note from someone who was not eligible, she said.

“The first reaction to the 165,000 is, fantastic, it’s what we’ve been fighting for, but it comes at a price.”

The change was not kind and did not provide enough certainty, she said. Immigration experts should have been consulted to avoid anomalies.

“Every minute I’m getting a phone call or an email from someone who hasn't made the cut, and it’s just an anomaly. I think it should now be all or nothing.”

The situation for people on working holiday visas was complicated because it was always intended to be short-term. “But we all know that it’s been used to harvest skilled migrants and that's just so unfair.”

Immigration advisor David Cooper​, chief executive at Malcolm Pacific, said it was hard to understand the exclusion of some short-term visa holders, some of whom had been in the country for nearly two years.

“I personally think it should have been applied across the board, and we shouldn’t be excluding reasonably small groups.

“I don’t think the numbers are that out of control, I don't think 165,000 would have gone to 265,000, I think it would have been fair and equitable,” said Cooper.

Mandeep Singh Bela​, president of the Union Network of Migrants and Indian Workers' Association, said the change was “gigantic news”. It would help keep workers in New Zealand, and help prevent exploitation of migrant workers.

However, it was disappointing for people who had missed out, many of whom had been contributing to the economy.

“We think if the Government really wants to address the backlog, really wants to retain migrant workers, those who came here in good faith, they need to do it properly, they need to wipe the slate clean and then start all over again.”