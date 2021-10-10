Businesses and students benefit from Southland Summer of Work

Great South Southland youth futures adviser Liz Clark, left, and team manager Renata Gill are delighted with the response to the Southland Summer of Work programme.

Gore High School student Georgia Ayson has landed a job in the inaugural Southland Summer of Work programme.

The online programme was put together by Great South and 20 Southland businesses offering a total of 250 jobs to students in December and January.

The two-month period is a busy time for businesses involved in the programme, and they include the retail, agriculture, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Ayson, 17, is pleased to secure a holiday job at FreshChoice Te Anau, as she and her family will be staying in the town for most of the summer. The supermarket work will give her further experience to add to the skills she is learning in an after school job in the food preparation area of the Falls Hotel and Bristro at Mataura.

“Working in a different area [of the food industry] will be good ... and meeting new people,” Ayson said.

“I’ve just bought a car and I need to save up more money for Uni.”

The programme was helpful to see what jobs were available, she added.

Students could register their interest in jobs on the website. They had five days – September 20 to 24 – to browse the list and make contact online.

Interviews started last week and were continuing.

Great South Southland youth futures team manager Renata Gill said the programme had been a success with 235 students registering for more information on jobs

FreshChoice Te Anau manager Nat Gray said 23 students had expressed interest in working at the supermarket. By Monday afternoon eight had accepted jobs.

“Applications are still trickling through.”

FreshChoice still had 10 positions available for students.

South Port NZ human resources administrator Thomas Lewis said 14 students had registered interested in working for the company, with six jobs available in either the cool store or dairy warehousing areas.

“It's good to have people that are willing to come in for those fixed term periods when we get busy,” Lewis said.

Winton business McConachie Shearing has been contacted by three students interested in wool handling-pressing jobs.

Owner Jamie McConachie said he would put on practical days to give the students an insight into the job.

“They can come and try it and see how they feel about it. Then we’ll take it from there.”