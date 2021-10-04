Ngāi Tahu Holdings posts record $240m annual profit after $25m loss

The investment arm of South Island iwi Ngāi Tahu has posted a $240 million profit for the year to June 30, bouncing back from a $25.6m loss a year earlier.

The result was the best in Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ history, and was better than forecast.

“While that’s significant ... it has come off the back two poor years, two years in a row where we’ve had those impacts like all other commercial companies from Covid, so having a result this year like this has been significant, it’s absolutely fantastic,” said Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere​ (chairwoman) Lisa Tumahai​ in a video statement on Monday.

“We’ve got a lot more work to do though to continue to ride out this pandemic, and to continue to rebuild from the previous couple of years.”

READ MORE:

* Ngāi Tahu Holdings pays back $2.4 million in Covid-19 wage subsidies

* Covid-19 contributes to Ngāi Tahu Holdings $25.7m loss

* Ngāi Tahu takes Crown to court for 'rangatiratanga' of its waterways

The iwi received a $178m Treaty settlement in 1998 and now owns assets worth $1.5 billion.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ biggest businesses are Ngāi Tahu Capital, an investor in other businesses; Ngāi Tahu Property; and Ngāi Tahu Farming.

Supplied The iconic Shotover Jet in Queenstown was one of the stars of Ngāi Tahu Holdings' tourism businesses during the year.

Tourism – including Rotorua’s Rainbow Springs and Franz Josef Glacier Guides in Te Waipounamu – makes up 5 per cent of the business portfolio, and seafood comprises 11 per cent.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings chairman Mark Tume​ said the company had had an “absolute focus on costs”, reducing high overheads and consolidating the services that supported the business units.

The investment property portfolio had performed well, and its seafood business had also proved resilient.

“We did have our hearts in our mouths around seafood last year because of the logistics issues and the China market closing, but that sprang back with a vengeance,” Tume said.

“And also as usual the investment property portfolio performed very very well. Those two are the core income streams that go to the operating performance.”

Its tourism businesses had experienced “what could only be described as a brutal year, and with some really deep cost-cutting, losing a lot of staff as well, which was unfortunate.

“But look, if you have no customers you essentially have no business, and that’s been the case for us with the international customer tap being turned right off.”

Tume singled out the Hukafalls Jet in Taupō and Shotover Jet in Queenstown for their performance during the year.

The operating result was the first in a number of years big enough to support the dividend paid to iwi members.

“Though this outstanding result is more than we forecast, we will stick to our long-term plans and keep the distribution to the office at $55.9m,” Tumahai said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff “Having a result this year like this has been significant, it’s absolutely fantastic,” says Lisa Tumahai.

“This strategy ensures our profit is carefully managed and sustainable enough so we can continue growing our assets and delivering on key initiatives for whānau year after year.”

Ngāi Tahu channelled its annual distributions into programmes included grants for tertiary education and scholarships, language revitalisation, environmental projects, and marae projects.

Tume said it was important to remain cautious as the effects of the Covid pandemic were ongoing and far-reaching.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings has repaid the money its businesses received as part of the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Three business units from the South Island iwi’s commercial division – Tourism, Oha and Oha Owhaoko – received $3.14m in wage subsidies from the Ministry of Social Development in March and April 2020, to help its businesses retain staff.

The Ngāi Tahu tourism trust received $100,770 in the August 2021 Wage Subsidy for 30 employees.