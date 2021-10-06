U.S. investment sets up Southland quarry for expansion

A Southland quarry looks set to double in size with a $1.7 million New York investment.

Wholly American-owned Fairfield TIR New Zealand Ltd. has invested $1,725,163 in Invercargill company Southern Stone & Timber Ltd.

The investment could result in 10 new jobs and a 50 per cent increase in productivity.

Southern Stone & Timber operate a quarry and processing plant on the Awarua Bay, producing decorative pebbles for pools, floors and landscaping.

Company director John Drain said since the Covid-19 lockdown last year, they had not been able to keep up with demand.

Some months had brought a 50 per cent increase year-on-year, he said.

“It’s been a bit hair-pulling, we can’t keep up.”

The Fairfield TIR investment meant a new washing plant, warehouse, rotary kiln and new mobile screening equipment, Drain said.

There were currently nine staff at Southern Stone, and some of the 10 new jobs would not be skilled positions, he said.

The Overseas Investment Office approved on the deal in August.

Information from the office says there are bottlenecks in production because of outdated screening equipment, and bottlenecks in logistics because of insufficient storage.

Fairfield TIR owns one of the quarry’s major customers, Arizona-based Turley International Resources.

Turley Resources owns 76 per cent of Southern Stone.