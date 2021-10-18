The risks and rewards of going global

Moving to an international market presents a huge growth opportunity for private businesses — but it's not without risk. To succeed in going global, businesses need a strong export strategy.

Developing an export strategy entails understanding the market, navigating barriers, mitigating risks, and making connections. Most importantly, businesses need to be ready for change and adapt as required.

Fix & Fogg is a New Zealand enterprise that has successfully transitioned from local to global. Taking its name from Phileas Fogg and Detective Fix, two characters from Jules Verne's classic adventure novel Around the World in Eighty Days, Fix & Fogg has embarked on its own journey. From humble beginnings in 2013 selling jars of peanut butter at a farmers' market in Wellington, the company now exports nut butters to Australia, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and its main market, the U.S.

SUPPLIED Fix & Fogg CEO Roman Jewell.

"We've had a lot of success in New Zealand because of the quality of our products," says Fix & Fogg CEO Roman Jewell. "We had the view that we make the best nut butter in the world, and we wanted to prove ourselves on a global stage. Where better to do that than in the United States, the world's biggest nut butter market."

Breaking into the U.S. meant going beyond manufacturing in New Zealand and shipping to stockists abroad, which Fix & Fogg does for its other international markets. Instead, the company adopted an on-the-ground production approach, limiting the impact of shipping delays and trade restrictions.

"Our export strategy comes from looking at each potential market and understanding the size and complexity of the opportunity," says Sarah Sherriff, head of export and finance at Fix & Fogg. "We set up our own subsidiary in the U.S. and employed our own team there so we can be in control of our brand destiny."

SUPPLIED Like many exporters, Fix & Fogg is battling with pandemic challenges, including logistics and supply chain issues.

Having a team physically present in the U.S. was vital to building relationships with buyers. Within the last 10 months, Jewell says the company has scaled from supplying only 10 to around 2,000 supermarkets, including 500 Whole Foods Market stores.

"Whole Foods is the pinnacle of grocery in the U.S., and it aligns with our brand as being the pinnacle of nut butter brands in the world. It's the equivalent of making the NBA for the food business," he says.

The company's fruitful business partnerships are a result of relentless enthusiasm coupled with standout product features — high-quality ingredients, innovative flavours, attention to detail, clean colours, modern branding — and its commitment to sustainability, which has earned Fix & Fogg a B Corp Certification and contributed to its global recognition.

SUPPLIED Sarah Sheriff (centre), head of export and finances at Fix & Fogg.

And without much funding, it all comes down to connections. "Like many Kiwi businesses, we don't have deep pockets, so we have to do a lot with a little. We have to be creative and build genuine relationships," he says. "Our buyers gained confidence in our brand because they could see the energy, effort, and financial commitment we were putting into establishing ourselves in America."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Fix & Fogg quickly shifted to selling online. But the business was resilient, having already laid the foundations for growth despite disruptions. "In the two years preceding COVID, we put in place a structure that can let us grow," Jewell says. "In the U.S., we have manufacturing, a national broker, a national sales agency, and a team in Houston we deeply trust. There's enough for us to continue scaling in that market without ever having to go there."

Like many exporters, Fix & Fogg is battling with pandemic challenges, including logistics and supply chain issues. "We always have an element of uncertainty in our business because our raw ingredients are seasonal. Then, when global logistics comes to a grinding halt and prices go up, it becomes stressful and difficult," Sherriff says. "To ensure continuity of supply, we invest more time, energy, and people into the export side of the business. We also take a larger position in holding stock and tie up more working capital in holding raw materials to insulate against delays."

SUPPLIED “We had the view that we make the best nut butter in the world, and we wanted to prove ourselves on a global stage," says Jewell.

In the future, Fix & Fogg aims to strengthen its hold in the U.S. and replicate its export success in other countries. To showcase its growth, the company entered into the Deloitte Fast 50 programme, which celebrates and ranks New Zealand's fastest growing businesses.

"Fast 50 companies have pedigree, and throughout New Zealand people look at those companies as ones that have been successful," Jewell says. "Being part of the Fast 50 would allow us to showcase how we built something tiny and brought it onto the world stage."

For Kiwi businesses looking to export their products, Jewell offers this advice: "Don't compromise on values and quality, and surround yourself with people who can take your business to the next level. And make sure you have the right advisors outside your business — like people at Deloitte — to give you sound financial advice. You can have a good product and good people, but you also need a financial structure to help you grow."

Sign up for the Fast 50 e-zine and visit deloitteprivate.co.nz/fast-50 to learn more about the Fast 50 programme. Or contact the Deloitte Private team for insights on achieving your business goals.