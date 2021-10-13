Uncertainty for Sealord as contract slashed by Foodstuffs North Island

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings at a media briefing on the outcome of a draft report for its market study into the grocery sector.

A move by Foodstuffs to slash the amount of Sealord products sold in its North Island supermarkets will have a “detrimental impact” on the Nelson-based business, its chief executive says.

Sealord was this week weighing the impact on its business after Foodstuffs announced a “significant reduction” in the products it would sell in its North Island supermarkets that would cut products on the shelves by 50 to 80 per cent, chief executive Doug Paulin said.

The changes will take effect from November 1 after Foodstuff’s North Island supermarkets reviewed the products sold in its freezers.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail A review by Foodstuffs North Island has led to a “significant reduction” in the amount of Sealord product available.

But, Foodstuffs North Island head of grocery food and frozen Jocelyn McCallum said more than 70 per cent of Sealord’s products would stay on the shelves.

Foodstuffs, which operates New World and Pak ‘n Save supermarkets, has separate North and South Island business.

Paulin said the review discussions with Foodstuffs North Island ended last week.

“Sealord was informed that the outcome was a significant reduction in our range despite Sealord’s sizeable market share.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin says the company is weighing up the impact of a “significant reduction” in the number of products being sold in Foodstuff’s north island supermarkets.

The number of products available on the shelves in the North Island would drop to four core products “with some opportunity of up to eight other products in some stores depending on the size of the store”, he said.

“This will result in a 50 per cent to 80 per cent reduction in the number of Sealord frozen fish products available for consumers to buy.”

The company was still weighing the impact to the business.

“Our initial projections are that this will mean a reduction in sales of up to 60 per cent based on the amount of space and promotions Sealord products will get allocated under the current proposal.”

It was too early to say if there would be any job losses, he said.

“It will undoubtedly have a detrimental impact to our operations, in particular for our coated factory in Nelson, which processes and crumbs our frozen fish for supermarkets here in New Zealand and Australia.”

They were “seeking clarity” about Foodstuffs North Island’s rationale for the decision, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Fish caught in the Cook Strait on the Sealord fishing boat Otakou.

Sealord employs more than 1000 people in New Zealand and 230 overseas.

McCallum said the review of frozen fish products sold found that 20 per cent of the 62 products on offer made up 80 per cent of sales.

“There was also a lot of duplication of similar products, restricting the opportunity for our suppliers to introduce new products for our customers to try.”

The review was “customer-driven”, and Sealord had offered two proposals through the process, she said.

“The first of these had a number of conditions attached including them alone securing 90 per cent of the range and proposed increasing retail prices to our customers. This fell short in providing a competitively priced offer to our customers and was not a scenario we could accept.

“An alternate proposal was also made by Sealord, which we accepted and in doing so we were transparent in regards to the ranging we could provide in return.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Foodstuffs operates the Pak ‘n Save and New World supermarkets.

A new range of fish products being offered would be predominantly made from New Zealand Hoki, she said.

“Only as a last resort would fish from outside New Zealand be used in these products when the supply of fish from New Zealand does not cover demand.”

