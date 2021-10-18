Coal-powered TSS Earnslaw steamship looks to go green

The TSS Earnslaw has been a major drawcard to Lake Wakatipu for decades, but contributes significantly to carbon emissions.

One of Queenstown’s most recognisable symbols, the coal-powered TSS Earnslaw, may turn green.

Stephen England-Hall, chief executive of the Earnslaw’s operator RealNZ, said the company was exploring alternative ways to generate steam to fuel the 109-year-old steamship, one of the area’s most famous tourist attractions.

First launched in 1912, the TSS Earnslaw is the oldest coal-fired passenger-carrying steamship in the Southern Hemisphere, he said.

But it is thought to be responsible for one per cent of all transport emissions in the district.

“As responsible kaitiaki we have to weigh up every inch of her heritage value with our ambition to protect and preserve the places where we operate.”

The ship’s original boilers will soon be over 110 years old, and will need replacing in a major project.

STUFF Queenstown tourist attraction TSS Earnslaw, which first launched in 1912, burns one tonne of coal every hour.

“That would be the obvious time to implement a carbon-neutral or carbon zero solution.

“We will essentially look for a new source of heat to generate steam that replaces the coal. The aim is to keep the engine room fully operational and intact,” England-Hall said.

The company has already established a TSS decarbonisation team and looked across both the heat and marine industries to find alternative ways to fuel the steamship.

Supplied The TSS Earnslaw is a familiar sight on Lake Wakatipu.

Carbon-neutral options under investigation include using wood pellets and bio-diesel fuel, while carbon-zero options include renewable hydrogen fuel, battery-electric and going fully electric.

An Otago Regional Council greenhouse gas profile report estimated in a report earlier this year that the steamship generates one per cent of total transport emissions for the Queenstown Lakes district.

The owners confirmed they were looking for a new fuel source after it was announced the New Vale Ohai Coal mine would close in September.

The Earnslaw uses one tonne of coal from Southland’s Ohai coal mine every time it sails from Queenstown to Walter Peak Station and back.