Businesses want Government advice on whether they can ban customers unvaccinated against Covid-19

Tourism, Small and Medium Business Minister Stuart Nash discusses vaccine passport possibilities during a Question and Answer's session with New Zealand Chamber of Commerce chief executive officers on Wednesday.

Businesses want clear advice from the Government on whether they are within their rights to turn away unvaccinated customers, industry groups say.

Despite a lack of government guidance on the issue, major firms Russell McVeagh, PwC and MediaWorks all recently said only vaccinated customers, visitors and staff would be allowed on their premises.

Business NZ and Tourism Industry Aotearoa say there are many businesses wanting to ban unvaccinated customers but are hesitant to do so because they fear facing legal action.

Buddle Findlay employment and health partner Sherridan Cook​ said private businesses could decide who entered their premises.

Getty Images Scanning in and masks are already mandated in shops. Now businesses want advice from the Government on whether they can ban unvaccinated customers from entering.

READ MORE:

* Government considering different settings for unvaccinated in new framework

* Covid-19: How vaccine mandates work around the world

* Vaccine mandates are coming, and I couldn't be happier



“It's probably going to be a legitimate step by a lot of businesses to take,” Cook said.

But businesses also needed to be compliant with the Human Rights Act, he said, which prohibited discrimination on a range of grounds.

In the context of businesses turning away unvaccinated people, the grounds for discrimination could include disability or religious or ethical beliefs, he said.

A business could face a discrimination claim before the Human Rights Commission if a banned customer could prove they were unvaccinated for disability, religious or ethical reasons, he said.

But people who didn't want to get vaccinated because they didn't think it was safe were “not going to have any claim whatsoever”.

A claim would also likely fail if an unvaccinated person was turned away from a business but could still access its services online, such as an accounting or insurance firm, he said.

“The percentage of people who will actually be able to bring a claim is probably going to be relatively small.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Professor of Infectious Disease Ecology David Hayman talks about the importance of vaccination and the notion of living alongside Covid-19.

If a workplace had done a health and safety assessment of the risk of having unvaccinated customers come into the store that would give them a legitimate defence against any discrimination claim, he said.

Businesses should have legitimate health and safety reasons for imposing vaccination mandates, he said.

If the Government did not make it clear whether customers needed to be vaccinated to enter a business then businesses would need to make that assessment themselves, he said.

A Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Covid-19 group spokeswoman said business owners had the ability to set their conditions of entry, but they need to ensure that any conditions in place were non-discriminatory and complied with legislation around peoples’ rights, such as the Human Rights Act.

The Government was working through a range of considerations, including the use of a domestic vaccination certificate, public health and legal requirements, and guidance for businesses, services and individuals, she said.

“There are many complex issues to work through, and what we put in place domestically will inform a significant part of the planning to reconnect New Zealand with the rest of the world.”

Considerations included an exemption framework, the need for non-digital options, and the need for vaccine proof that worked in New Zealand and overseas, she said.

The New Zealand Customs Service was also working on the development of a new traveller health declaration system, which would incorporate travellers’ vaccination status, she said.

A survey of more than 500 small and medium New Zealand businesses by accounting software company MYOB showed 51 per cent would not be asking customers or visitors to their workplace to show proof of vaccination on entry.

More than a quarter said they would be asking for proof and 21 per cent said they did not know.

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says it wants clarity from the Government on the issue.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy​ said it was not yet clear whether businesses were allowed to exclude unvaccinated customers from their premises.

“On one hand, individuals are within their rights to refuse the vaccination and if they do, the Human Rights Act says they can't be discriminated against on a range of grounds, including disability, pregnancy and religious or ethical beliefs,” Duffy said.

“On the other hand, businesses are required to ensure their workplace is safe for workers and customers.

“Businesses will need to weigh up these competing obligations and responsibilities when deciding whether to exclude unvaccinated customers.”

In the meantime, it wanted clarification from the Government on the issue, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope says businesses want to ban unvaccinated customers but are concerned about the practicalities.

Business NZ chief executive Kirk Hope​ said many businesses wanted to introduce some kind of mandate, but may have concerns they would overstep the law if they decided to, for example, ban unvaccinated customers from their premises.

A survey by the Business Leaders Health and Safety Forum of 115 medium-sized or larger organisations showed about half were planning to mandate vaccinations, either for staff, customers, or those most at risk from the virus, and more said they would introduce a mandate if there was clearer direction and support from the Government.

Recent moves by Russell McVeagh, PwC to introduce mandates would have required comprehensive investigation and risk mitigation exercises, he said.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images PwC will require full vaccination for all staff, contractors and visitors.

“Those two firms are likely to have deeply investigated any steps that need to be taken to ensure their actions are lawful,” Hope said.

Many smaller businesses would be unable to undertake such thorough assessments, and therefore may feel uncertain about whether they could or should ban unvaccinated customers, he said.

“Small businesses I’ve talked to are also expressing concern about the practicalities of banning unvaccinated customers, including how they would actually enforce it.”

Businesses would welcome more guidance from Government on the issue, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts says businesses fear being opened up to legal challenges if they make vaccination compulsory.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts​ said it supported the introduction of a vaccination certificate as soon as possible.

“Many tourism businesses are keen to introduce a policy that their customers must be vaccinated but want more certainty that this will not open them up to legal challenge,” Roberts said.

“Every business should have the legal authority to require members of the public to show evidence of a vaccination certificate for entry into their event or venue, so that they can keep their staff and other customers safe.”

Supplied Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan says time is of the essence in providing businesses with advice around vaccine mandates.

Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan​ said it wanted the government to make vaccinations mandatory for all hotel staff and guests.

“It is not right that private businesses take on the risk of being sued by implementing vaccine mandates,” Doolan said.

Businesses that opened up with vaccine mandates for customers before the Government took action opened themselves up to potential legal action, he said.

“You really need the Government to provide the legal cover if you are going to open up to litigious American travellers to come into New Zealand.

“You don't want those travellers walking into local businesses and demanding service and being unhappy with the vaccine mandate that might be in place,” Doolan said.

Time was of the essence because a vaccine mandate would require businesses to make preparations, he said.

“There is concern that the government's decision-making will be too slow, and too late to be implemented properly.

“Having a robust system is important, hotels and venues will need to train staff how to check vaccine status effectively and safely, and how to defuse tension when it arises,” Doolan said.