Christchurch hospo group suffers Covid collapse, buyers sought for three venues

The Welles St bar with its quirky facade is a landmark in Christchurch’s South Town.

A group of four Christchurch hospitality businesses have been placed into liquidation after becoming insolvent due to the pressures of Covid-19, the liquidator says.

“Fine casual dining” restaurant Earl, craft beer bar Welles St, inner city rooftop bar Pink Lady and pizzeria Bottle & Stone were placed in liquidation on Monday.

Liquidator Brenton Hunt said the liquidations were voluntary and the companies were insolvent.

The insolvencies had been brought about by ongoing Covid-19 pressures including lockdowns, government restrictions around limited numbers, and lack of trade in the central city, he said.

Of the four venues Welles St had closed and the other three were still trading while new owners were found for the businesses, he said.

“If anyone is interested in purchasing one of the businesses please let me know.”

Staff were being positioned across the other venues where possible and staff wages had been paid for last week, he said.

A first liquidator’s report would be completed in the coming days, he said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Pink Lady opened at the top of the Muse Hotel on Manchester St late last year.

Director of all four businesses Thomas Newfield wrote a message on the Welles St website explaining the decision.

“By its very nature, the future is hard to predict, but we are all aware how the government-imposed lockdowns followed by the current guidelines and restrictions are impacting the hospitality industry around the country which has led us to make the tough yet prudent decision to close the venue for the time being whilst we navigate and negotiate our way through the pandemic which has throttled our industry,” he wrote.

He said he had been trying to delay closing for as long as possible.

“Behind the scenes, we have been doing everything we can to get the business in the best possible position to operate and rebuild however it has proven unfeasible to continue in the current climate as over the past 18 months, we have endured lockdowns, prolonged CBD rebuilds, closed borders, severe staffing shortages and working visa issues.”

Customers with reservations or vouchers would be contacted and “solutions” offered, he said.