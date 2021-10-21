Vodafone gives staff Friday afternoons off to combat Covid stress

Vodafone staff are being given Friday afternoons off until the end of November.

Vodafone is letting staff finish work early every Friday until the end of November to ease the pressure of heightened Covid-19 alert levels and working from home.

Vodafone staff throughout the country have been told that from Friday until the end of November, they are encouraged to clear their diary from 2pm onward, down tools and get away from their desk.

“It’s tough for everyone right now – balancing everything during ongoing restrictions and uncertainty is hard work, and many of us feel like we need a break,” staff were told.

It is hoped the initiative, dubbed “unlockdown Fridays”, will help staff recharge and find balance.

“Spend time with you family, go for a walk, enjoy some summer sun, do whatever recharges you, and disconnects you from work.”

The company also had a number of wellbeing options to help staff struggling during what was challenging time, such as online yoga and cooking classes as well as psychological wellbeing, financial wellbeing and menopause toolkits.

Remote working was also resulting in more team meetings because conversations that happened naturally in an office were not happening, the email to staff said.

To help it had introduced meeting free lunch times 12pm to 1pm until the end of the year.

The Friday afternoons off was in addition to regular annual leave.

A Vodafone spokeswoman said it had about 2000 staff across the country and the vast majority would have access to unlockdown Fridays.

It was still determining how the initiative could be applied to staff working on rosters, such as call centre and 24 hour technology teams, she said.

When Vodafone gave staff Friday afternoons off through summer in early 2020 rostered staff were offered one full day off they could take within a similar time frame. While not confirmed, a similar approach would likely be taken, the spokeswoman said.

Vodafone retail staff fall under a separate company, as a joint venture between Vodafone New Zealand and Millennium Corp so the Friday initiative does not apply to people who work in retail stores, she said.