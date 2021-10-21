Vaccinated staff required? Worksafe issues advice

Government agency Worksafe has provided a risk assessment tool for employers to decide if their staff need to be vaccinated.

Businesses have called for clear guidance about excluding unvaccinated customers or staff, as numbers of vaccinated people rise, and after government vaccine mandates for teachers and most healthcare workers.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said at Thursday’s 1pm Covid-19 briefing that the tool would help employers with a lot of staff who dealt with the public.

Robertson said government ministers, business groups and unions had worked together to help provide certainty in a relatively new area of employment law.

READ MORE:

* Countdown 'actively considering' vaccination for staff

* The Warehouse proposes compulsory vaccination for staff

* PwC bans unvaccinated vistors and staff from offices



Under the Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021, certain work may only be carried out by vaccinated workers.

“Employers can also require other work to be done by a vaccinated employee, if a risk assessment identifies this is necessary for work health and safety purposes,” according to the Worksafe site.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Jerry Taitua, with his The Shot coffee van and with Covid-19 vaccination card at the Super Saturday vaccination site at Nelson Intermediate.

“That may be the case where the nature of the work itself raises the risk of Covid-19 infection and transmission above the risk faced outside work. This is likely to have employment implications, and you should follow Employment New Zealand guidance.”

The employer needed to focus on the work to be done, rather than the employee when doing a risk assessment.

“If you want your employees to be vaccinated for reasons other than work health and safety that is an employment matter,” Worksafe said.

A risk assessment had to be done with employees and their representatives, and employers might also want to seek the advice of a health and safety professional.

Factors to consider included the number of people the employee came into contact with; how easy it was to identify those people; physical distancing; and the risk of Covid-19 transmission and infection at work compared with outside work.

”If your risk ratings tend toward higher risk and you are not able to reduce that risk by implementing more controls, you and your employees should consider whether the work should be performed by a vaccinated employee,” Worksafe said.

“If your risk assessment is clear that the risk of Covid-19 infection and transmission through a particular work task is no higher than outside work, you may decide not to require the role to be performed by a vaccinated employee – but you can still act.”

The Warehouse Group said on Thursday that it was proposing compulsory vaccination for its 12,000 staff.

Countdown was “actively considering” whether to require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Its Australian parent, Woolworths Group, had decided it would not employ unvaccinated people in Australia from early next year.

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said: “While this doesn’t apply to our team here, we are actively considering whether requiring vaccination is necessary to ensure our team can continue to work safely with the Delta variant in the community. We will of course consult with our team before any decisions are made.”

The Employers and Manufacturers Association has called for workers to carry mandatory digital vaccine passports to enter the workplace, and Russell McVeagh, PwC and MediaWorks recently said only vaccinated customers, visitors and staff would be allowed on their premises.

A recent survey of 115 New Zealand chief executives of large to medium organisations showed that close to half were planning to mandate vaccinations for either all their workers, or those at risk. Many more would mandate vaccination if there was clearer direction and support from government, according to the survey.

Workplace advisory firm Employsure advisers took more calls on workplace vaccinations in September than all previous months combined, said Employsure employment relations specialist Maddie McKenzie​.

Employers most commonly wanted to know whether the vaccine would be made mandatory for them, how they would be able to enforce it, and if enforcing it would result in legal problems.

“Employers are rightfully worried, particularly smaller businesses that don’t have a dedicated HR department,” McKenzie said in a statement on Thursday.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Countdown is “actively considering” whether to require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19

“The number one question employers are asking is whether they can direct employees to get the Covid-19 vaccine or not, and whether or not such a direction can result in any legal trouble down the line.”

Employees did not generally have to disclose if they had been vaccinated, although getting data on which employees had been vaccinated could be beneficial, she said.

“If an employer is unable to mandate vaccines in their workplace, they can still ask staff what their vaccination status is, and also encourage them to receive the vaccine.

“To keep on the safe side, employers should assume a worker is unvaccinated if they do not disclose this information, and inform that worker of their assumption.”