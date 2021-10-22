Give us a date: Businesses want Government to draw a line in the sand on Covid-19 framework transition date

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if people want to do the things they love this summer, they need to get vaccinated.

Businesses need the Government to set a date on when a new Covid-19 protection framework will be introduced, instead of relying on a vaccination target, industry groups say.

Regions will be able to move to a new, less restrictive traffic light system to manage Covid-19 once 90 per cent of their eligible populations have been fully vaccinated.

Auckland, which has been in lockdown since mid-August, is 16,000 vaccines away from every DHB hitting 90 per cent for first doses.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said it welcomed news that retail would be able to open at all stages of the new framework.

But it was disappointing a firm transition date was not given, he said.

“We absolutely need to get people across the community vaccinated, and the Government should set a date so that the unvaccinated appreciate the urgency,” Harford said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The new framework doesn’t kick in until 90 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said it was a big ask to keep Auckland locked down and businesses closed until a double vaccination target of 90 per cent was reached.

For months Retail NZ had been calling for the Government to allow retailers to open with public health measures in place such as masks and social distancing, and retailers were prepared to do what it took to open up, he said.

Stephen A'Court/Stuff Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford says having no firm date on when the new system will be implemented makes it difficult for businesses to plan and stay afloat.

Businesses still needed guidance from the Government on whether they could impose mandatory vaccination for staff, he said.

Many businesses were keen to impose a mandatory vaccine requirement for their frontline staff but there was hesitancy to do so out of fear of potential legal risks, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck its vital businesses can trade under the new framework before Christmas.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said the new framework was positive and provided clarity about how businesses would be able to trade when the traffic light system was introduced.

“They have listened and shown that they understand that we have to get back to business.”

But getting to a 90 per cent double dose vaccination target was no guarantee and the Government needed to instead set a date for moving to the new framework, she said.

“The problem with this is it could be a never never thing, and we can’t afford that.”

“We would have liked to have seen a date.”

Businesses needed to be trading by December 1, she said.

“That’s vital for our businesses to get that lead into Christmas.”

She said it would have also liked to have seen some economic stimulus to get people spending again, such as hospitality or tourism vouchers.

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says the new framework allows businesses to start planning with some certainty.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said a major concern for the association was how long it would be before the 90 per cent target was met, and the framework implemented.

“We like to see things happen more quickly as far as the new framework is concerned.”

But the roadmap to an easing of restrictions would be a welcome relief for anxious hospitality business owners.

“Level 3 and 4 are very crippling for the hospitality industry,” Bidois said.

The harshest restrictions in the red light setting of the framework resembled the existing level 2, which was a good thing for the hospitality businesses, knowing they would not be faced with a level 3 or 4 environment again, she said.

Tourism Export Council chief executive Lynda Keene said the likelihood of New Zealand reaching a 90 per cent fully vaccinated rate and trying to achieve a higher rate than the rest of the world, was unrealistic.

She said the Government’s plan was “utterly confusing and underwhelming”.

The plan’s biggest flaw was that it contained nothing about reopening New Zealand’s border, she said.

Employers and Manufacturers Association chief executive Brett O’Riley said it welcomed the new framework, but questions remained about the practicalities of the new traffic light system for business.

Getting to the 90 per cent target in Auckland was going to be a challenge, he said.

"We’d like to know particularly how the Government plans to reach other communities, such as those who are opposed to this vaccine but would have one of the others.”

Luke Dallow, the owner of Midnight Gardener, a Ponsonby Rd restaurant and bar, said he was perplexed by the 90 per cent target.

“We’re hamstrung by a certain percentage of the population.”

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said the framework provided much needed clarity on moving beyond lockdowns and enabling the reopening of the economy.

"The clear message this framework sends is that getting vaccinated is the key to staying safe and to New Zealand businesses being able to re-open, and for New Zealand families to be able spend Christmas together - so, get vaccinated."