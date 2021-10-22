Salmon company eyes $30 million boost from UK trade deal

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford, left, and Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor at the NZ King Salmon processing plant in Nelson with chief executive Grant Rosewarne.

Nelson-based New Zealand King Salmon is anticipating a $30 million boost in business from a major free trade deal struck between New Zealand and Britain.

The sweeping deal, expected to increase New Zealand’s exports to the United Kingdom by up to 40 per cent, has been applauded by various primary sectors in the Nelson region.

The “in principle” agreement will entirely remove tariffs on most goods produced in New Zealand, making 63 per cent of current exports tariff-free once a final agreement is settled.

New Zealand King Salmon chief executive Grant Rosewarne welcomed the deal.

“We’re really pleased with it because we want to develop more business in Europe and the United Kingdom,” Rosewarne said.

Currently the company had a 12 per cent tariff on its smoked products and a 2 per cent tariff on fresh salmon to Britain, so it was a market the company had avoided and not considered developing.

However, tariff removal would be extremely beneficial, Rosewarne said. In anticipation of a NZ-UK free trade deal being done, NZ King Salmon had already started presenting in the UK about its smoked products, he said.

Rosewarne said he believed the British market could generate $30 million annually in smoked salmon product sales for the company. It could be two years before this took effect, he said.

TIM WILLIAMS/SUPPLIED King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne welcomes the free trade deal.

After it is signed, the deal will immediately remove tariffs on 97 per cent of New Zealand product lines, and all tariffs on British goods entering New Zealand.

Tariffs would be removed on wine, honey, onions and hoki from the day the deal is signed, and tariffs on apples and mussels will be removed in three years. Butter and cheese exports will become tariff-free after five years, while for beef and sheep meat exporters, quotas will increase and tariffs will drop in the coming 15 years.

Federated Farmers Nelson president Martin O’Connor said the free trade deal had “the normal long tail” for things such as dairy, but everything he had read about it so far had been good.

“There’s nothing there to dislike, it’s fantastic,” he said. “It gives options for the whole Nelson economy.”

He said it was hard to say yet how much extra money it might eventually pump into the region’s economy.

“It’s the fact it opens up a market which has been difficult for a very long time,” O'Connor said. “It’s a chance to gain quite a lot of value.

“At the moment we’re selling our products overseas and if we can sell them for a higher price that’s fantastic.”

However, he believed the move may result in prices for some meat and dairy increasing in the domestic market.

“Certain things, if it can earn $10 overseas why would you sell it for $5 (in New Zealand). If you’re running a business you have to maximise your business.”

The supermarket sector, in which there was a lack of competition, would have to play a part in helping keep prices down for consumers, O’Connor said.

Motueka Fruit Growers Association president Richard Clarkson said while many growers grew for the Asian market, some did target Europe and the United Kingdom, so they would benefit from greater returns.

“Anything that frees up free trading without extra tariffs and duty to be paid is always a good thing,” Clarkson said.

Wakatū Incorporation board chairman Paul Morgan said the trade deal was “a very positive announcement”.

“It’s good for our region, just about everything we do that goes to England [now] has a tariff on it,” he said

He said for Wakatū Incorporation, in particular, there would be a significant change in its wine exports with the almost immediate decrease of tariffs to zero.

“That’s a real positive for the likes of Wakatū in the wine industry, the UK is a big market … [but] the UK is one of the lowest returning in the market.”

He said removing the tariffs was a “big step towards being competitive” in the market.

Supplied WakatÅ« board chair Paul Morgan said the new trade deal was a "positive step", as nearly all exports from Nelson were affected by tariffs.

Morgan said there was a unique perspective on the deal for Wakatū as a Māori owned business. He said Māori had “long memories”, and there was a notable step up in engagement with Māori businesses.

“In those early days [when the UK joined the EU] there was not a high level of engagement [with Māori] …. That’s evolved over 20 years, and this last period of time we’ve had good engagement from the Government on the direction of these agreements.”