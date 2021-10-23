Auckland business owners in 'urgent' need of $60m Covid-19 support landing soon

A $60 million support package for Auckland businesses is welcome recognition that business owners are people too, not just faceless entities.

It comes at a difficult time for the country which is coming to grips with the new reality of community spread of Covid-19.

The Government is setting up a $50m fund for business advice, and $10m to help with mental health and wellbeing, delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network.

It was announced on Friday morning alongside the country’s move to a new traffic-light system that replaces the alert level system when District Health Board (DHB) areas reach full vaccination for 90 per cent of the eligible population.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who has said the best health response is the best economic response, is now having to deal with the economic fallout of lockdowns, says Professor Robert MacCulloch​​ at Auckland University’s business school.

“It’s an upsetting time, people are losing their livelihoods.

“In economics we talk about trade-offs between winners and losers, and we were in a situation a year ago where we all seemed to be winners.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Auckland remains at alert level 3, having gone into lockdown with the rest of the country on August 17.

The Government had been denying the trade-off between the economy and health, he said. Increasingly desperate businesses want more freedoms so people can start spending again, but that will come at a health cost.

The return to alert levels 3 and 4, starting on August 17, has potentially cost Auckland’s economy nearly $5 billion so far, according to Auckland Unlimited,

In Auckland, the recent long period at high alert levels exacerbated the rising concern among business leaders about the impact of Covid-19, said Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett​.

“These are business owners, they’re people that have started a business, it may be their retirement fund, it may be hooked to the mortgage on their home or personal loans, and any failure creates a whole lot of new stresses.

“The issues we’re looking at aren’t about business, they’re about people. And then there’s the partners, the families and the relationships and employees.”

There are 203,307 small and medium enterprises in Auckland, with up to 49 employees. They represent about 98 per cent of all businesses, according to Auckland Unlimited.

Running a business was stressful, but lockdown stress was something else, he said. Being told to shut the door, exclude staff, and lose access to mentors and other sources of support had led some business owners to internalise their problems.

“You’re in lockdown and can’t generate revenue, and you’ve got to keep paying costs, and you’re slowly running out of money. This is a very different type [of stress], and you can’t sit down and have a cup of coffee with [a mentor].”

Supplied Getting the support up and running is urgent, given how many business owners are struggling, says Michael Barnett.

The Employers & Manufacturers Association and Auckland Chamber of Commerce have been pushing the Government for practical help for businesses, and welcomed the package.

The $50m for the Regional Business Partners will provide 10,000 businesses with mentoring and advice to help them recover. It could be used, for example, by businesses that wanted to create a digital presence, or wanted to change their manufacturing processes.

Businesses could apply for up to $3000 worth of advice and planning support, and then receive up to $4000 to put that advice into practice. They would not have to offer a matching contribution.

As part of the package, $10m is available for mental health and wellbeing support through a programme to be designed with the EMA and Auckland Business Chamber of Commerce.

Supplied A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

The package announced on Friday will be delivered by Auckland Unlimited and a group of industry organisations in Auckland. That group includes the Auckland Business Chamber, Business Events Industry Aotearoa, EMA, Heart of the City, Hospitality New Zealand, Restaurant Association, Retail New Zealand, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Whāriki - Māori Business Network, the Pacific Business Trust and Amotai.

Businesses can register their interest while the package is still being worked on.

“[There’s] lots of standing up at the pulpit saying Auckland’s bearing the brunt of this and doing all the heavy lifting and all the rest of it - this is actually a response,” said Barnett.

The mental health and wellbeing response could range from immediate things such as providing someone to talk to, to helping with longer term changes such as different ways of networking.

The package would tend to attract small to medium enterprises, and Barnett didn’t think business owners would have trouble coming forward.

“I could imagine a business that’s realised over this lockdown period that digitally they’re inept and there are some things they could do, should do, and this could well be a time when they put their hand up to do something about it.”

Barnett said getting the support up and running was urgent, given the number of business owners who were struggling.

He had seen “the damage to business owners and people who are normally free-thinking and entrepreneurs and creative, and watching their spirits slowly diluted ... so there’s a job to be done that’s bloody urgent.”