Covid-19 vaccine certificate an 'indirect vaccine mandate' for staff, lawyer says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare announce the next phase of the Government's Covid-19 response (full announcement).

Staff working in hospitality, events and “close contact” businesses will need to be vaccinated when a new vaccine certificate regime for customers is introduced, a lawyer specialising in health and safety says.

On Friday the Government unveiled its new Covid-19 protection framework which uses a traffic light system to try to manage the spread of Covid-19.

At all levels, businesses, retail, and public facilities will generally be able to remain open for vaccinated people but under red and orange light settings unvaccinated customers will not be permitted to enter some businesses.

Olivia Lund, health and safety expert and partner at law firm Duncan Cotterill, said the requirement would amount to an “indirect vaccine mandate” for staff in some businesses.

She said most hospitality, events and “close contact” business owners would be wanting to operate in the future without restrictions and in order to do so they would need to use vaccine certificates.

Close contact businesses are services which require close personal contact such as hairdressers and home help providers.

marion van dijk/Stuff Customers must show proof of vaccination if they want to enter a hospitality business under the new framework.

She said if customers were required to be vaccinated then it would make sense that staff would need to be as well.

“Is it the same rule for the worker when they’re entering the premises, do they need to scan in just like a member of the public would? You would assume so.”

The Ministry of Health says it’s actively considering how the framework will affect vaccination requirements for workers and expects to provide further clarity in the coming weeks.

Supplied Duncan Cotterill partner Olivia Lund says requiring customers of certain businesses to be vaccinated amounts to an indirect vaccine mandate for employees.

Lund said businesses were grappling with how broadly the vaccine certificate rules would apply.

For example would an unvaccinated courier driver be able to deliver goods to a business using a vaccine certificate in orange or red settings?

“Arguably for those workers if they need to enter that premises the same rule should really apply otherwise it just makes it less effective and the rule becomes redundant.”

Lund said the Government would need to provide further clarity to businesses in those sectors to ensure the rules were effective.

Some workforces in both the private and public sector already have vaccination mandates for staff including high-risk workers in the health and disability sector, border workers, corrections staff and education sector teachers and support staff.

Sanford, Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport have also introduced vaccination mandates. Countdown is “actively considering” whether to require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Government agency Worksafe recently launched a risk assessment tool for employers to decide if their staff need to be vaccinated.

A survey of more than 500 small and medium New Zealand businesses by accounting software company MYOB showed 78 per cent were encouraging their staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, while 17 per cent said they were not encouraging their staff.

In the same survey 51 per cent said they would not be asking customers or visitors to their workplace to show proof of vaccination on entry.

More than a quarter said they would be asking for proof and 21 per cent said they did not know.

The survey ran before the Government released its Covid-19 framework which will make doing business much more restrictive for businesses that do not use a vaccine certificate.

MYOB head of customer service Jo Tozer said the 21 per cent of business owners who were unsure about whether they would ask for proof of vaccination status may shift over the coming months following the release of the Government framework.

“Especially with regard to further decisions around how the use of these could impact eligibility for financial support.”

Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Friday said one of the issues the Government was working through was what to do in terms of businesses who decided not to be part of the vaccine certificate regime.

“If we used the current settings based on revenue drops we may well end up supporting them, but not those who are using certificates,” Robertson said.

“It is my personal preference that any payment will not be made available to those businesses that should be operating a vaccine certificate regime but choose not to, however this requires further work to be operational.”