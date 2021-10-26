NZ sharemarket inches lower, Wall Street hits record highs

The New Zealand sharemarket began the shortened week weaker on Tuesday, dragged down by top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 0.1 per cent, or 17.8 points, at 13,075.41, following a 0.3 per cent decline on Friday.

Jarden director Greg Main said there was no particular theme to the stocks that fell or rose.

A2 Milk fell 0.5 per cent to $7.14 ahead of an investor day on Tuesday. Shares in the specialty milk marketer fell 4 per cent on Friday.

Shares in Fonterra rose 1.6 per cent to $3.15 after it raised its forecast dairy payout, which was good news for farmers, and good for the economy, Main said.

Fonterra lifted its forecast milk payment to farmers for this season to match its previous record high, as demand for dairy holds up while supply tightens.

The co-operative lifted and narrowed its forecast farmgate milk price range for the 2021/22 season to between $7.90 and $8.90 per kilogram of milk solids, from $7.25 to $8.75 per kgMS.

Tourism Holdings rose 3.4 per cent to $2.69 after saying on Tuesday that it would sell its Mighway and Shareacamper businesses to Australian listed company Camplify for A$7.3 million.

Ahead of an electricity report due out on Wednesday morning, Meridian Energy lost 1 per cent to $4.97, Contact Energy was up 0.8 per cent at $8.18, and Mercury Energy rose 1.4 per cent to $6.19.

The Electricity Authority is looking at whether the size of power companies may be hindering competition in the electricity market, with speculation it could require Meridian Energy to downsize.

Ebos Group rose 1.6 per cent to $35.85, retailer Kathmandu was up 1.2 per cent at $1.63, while Sky TV fell 4.1 per cent to $1.84, and Synlait lost 2.6 per cent to $3.70.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 0.7 per cent at $30.61.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index down just 0.7 points at 7440.30 in late afternoon trading.

Wall Street hit another high on Monday, with stocks pushing higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected.

Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent to 4566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2 per cent to 35,741.15. The Nasdaq composite picked up 0.9 per cent, to 15,226.71.

Contrary to earlier US Federal Reserve comments, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that inflation is likely to stay elevated well into next year amid gummed-up supply chains and shortages.

That could put pressure on the US central bank to halt the record-low interest rates that it's been providing to support markets and the economy.

The US central bank is preparing to soon slow its monthly bond purchases meant to keep longer-term interest rates low, but a move on short-term interest rates doesn’t appear imminent.

