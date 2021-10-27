Construction sector calls for compulsory vaccination as Covid-19 cases rise on some sites

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

The construction sector has reiterated calls for the Government to make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for its workers as Site Safe reports rising Covid-19 cases on some sites.

On Tuesday the Government said vaccinations would be mandatory for staff at businesses where vaccine certificates were required for customers, including hospitality, hairdressers and gyms.

A new law will introduce a clearer and simplified risk assessment process for employers to follow when deciding whether they can require vaccination for different types of work.

Registered Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly said the new traffic light framework and risk assessment process did not recognise the unique and complex nature of the construction sector, and compulsory vaccination was the best approach for the industry.

In construction there was often multiple businesses working on a site which would make individual risk assessments subjective and ineffective, he said.

“It’s not just about one business doing an assessment of what’s right for their business. It’s how does this work across multiple businesses who are working on the same site.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Site Safe says there has been rising Covid-19 cases on some construction sites.

In theory a lead contractor could make a blanket assessment for the entire site, but that posed problems as well, he said.

“It’s not that simple because you've then got to negotiate with a whole number of subcontractors.”

Supplied Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly says mandatory vaccination is the best approach for the construction sector.

Long term projects also had contractual conditions in place which subcontractors could fall back on if asked to show proof of vaccination, he said.

Last week the association said it wanted the Government to make vaccination mandatory in the building and construction industry, a call supported by Master Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers.

On Tuesday the Vertical Construction Leaders Group, a group commissioned by the association, made up of the 50 biggest commercial construction companies in New Zealand said it supported mandatory vaccination.

A statement prepared by Master Builders, construction firm NZ Strong and Site Safe on behalf of the vertical construction group said it commended businesses that had taken steps to mandate vaccinations for staff and visitors to site.

“However, there is still a lot of confusion for employers who are worried of potential legal consequences. This fear is valid and real and happening right now,” the statement said.

Site Safe chief executive Brett Murray said strict health and safety protocols in the sector were not enough on their own to protect people or respond to the unique complexities caused by Covid-19.

“We have seen that with recently rising cases on some sites,” Murray said.

“Ours is a highly mobile workforce, that frequently moves around New Zealand accessing numerous sites. They work indoors, with low ventilation, and it is extremely difficult for them to always maintain the distancing rules.”

Mandatory vaccination policies would be an additional pillar of the sector’s health and safety strategy, he said.

NZ Strong managing director Chris Hunter said the building and construction industry was one of the largest sectors in New Zealand, employing more 10 per cent of the workforce.

“It’s vital we keep them, their families, and the communities they work in safe, and that is our commitment to them,” Hunter said.

“Mandatory vaccinations are the only way to effectively do this, and we strongly urge the Government to step up and quickly mandate them for the sector.”

Supplied Duncan Cotterill health and safety expert and partner Olivia Lund says businesses need clarity on how to implement a vaccine mandate and when dismissal for not following it is justified.

Duncan Cotterill health and safety expert and partner Olivia Lund said there was still a lot of detail to be released about the risk assessment process.

She expected legislation to be introduced in early November, before being enforced in December.

That was fast turnround for drafting, introducing and passing legislation, but not fast enough for businesses which would find it difficult to know what to do in the meantime, she said.

Businesses would be torn between deciding on whether to go ahead and develop and implement vaccination policies, or wait until the legislation was in place, she said.

“Some people might box on, some people might wait.”

While the Government was introducing a vaccine mandate it was important to not lose site of the fact that it was at the discretion of a business as to whether they wanted to operate with or without restrictions, she said.

She wanted to see a provision in the legislation that if a business decided to operate with vaccine certificates then there was a clear process that needed to be followed in terms of staff consultation and engagement and when dismissal would be justified.

“That’s what businesses are calling out for.”

As more workers were impacted by the mandate there would be more people that might challenge it before a court, she said.

“If you are an employer operating under a government mandate for your workforce you’re probably at less risk of having a challenge found against you.”

The Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum executive director Francois Barton said a risk assessment that would be passed into law needed to be simple, applicable and recognise vaccinations as a reasonable and practicable step to keeping people healthy at work.

The forum had released a “leadership statement” to its nearly 400 chief executive members across New Zealand designed to support businesses to understand how they could go down the path of requiring compulsory vaccinations.

Strong leadership and the health of workers were central to this, he said.

“There is a range of complex obligations for organisations to navigate around this topic, including health and safety, employment relations, privacy and human rights.

“Our belief, however, is that the duty of care for workers’ health and safety should be the primary focus for employers,” Francois said.

The likelihood of exposure to the Delta variant was high, if not inevitable in the near future, which made vaccinations the best control available to dampen the risk of spread at work and significantly reduce the risk of serious illness in the event of a worker contracting Covid-19, he said.

“Given access to the vaccine is now near universal, this makes the vaccination a reasonably practicable step to keeping workers safe and healthy.

“This is not a legal position, and each business needs to ultimately make their own decision.”

Any decision should be centred on the duty of care for the people’s health and safety at work, he said.

“When led by that principle, based on a simplified risk assessment, developed in good faith and included as part of other comprehensive Covid-19 controls, our view is that compulsory vaccinations at work are both reasonable and needed,” Francois says.