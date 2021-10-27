Covid-19: Tears, hard talks with unvaccinated workers who want to stay

The hardest conversations with unvaccinated workers are with people afraid of getting the jab but who don’t want to leave their job, says Auckland Airport’s head of corporate services.

On Tuesday, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood said vaccinations would become mandatory for staff at businesses where vaccine passports are required for customers, including hospitality, hairdressers and gyms.

Non-vaccinated workers in roles requiring vaccination will have four weeks to get vaccinated before their employment can be terminated.

Many airport workers were originally covered by the mandatory vaccination order for border workers. Now everyone is required to be vaccinated on the worksite, Auckland Airport head of corporate services Mary-Liz Tuck​ said.

READ MORE:

* Countdown 'actively considering' vaccination for staff

* Meat industry welcomes Government's move to simplify vaccine mandates

* Vaccinated staff required? Worksafe issues advice



“You will have some people who won’t get vaccinated and that is just life, and they have various reasons as to why they won’t get vaccinated,” she told an Employers and Manufacturers Association webinar on Wednesday.

“Some of the people who wouldn’t get vaccinated, they are people that we have worked with for years, and they love working at the airport but at the end of the day they did not want to get vaccinated.

JOHN ANTHONY/Stuff Auckland Airport has been at the front line, dealing with Covid-19 right from the start.

“So some of those conversations were quite tough and there were tears, and we had people who genuinely thought that when the needle went in the arm that they were going to have a very adverse reaction.”

Ultimately, it was an employee’s decision whether to get vaccinated or not, she said.

“Some people are anti-vax and just want to leave, so they will leave, and you won’t have to have any difficult conversations. They just resign, they take their payment and go.

“But there are some people who want to stay who just are genuinely petrified, so those are very tough conversations to have.”

Tuck said the airport had been dealing with Covid-19 right from the start, with the arrival of the repatriation flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan on February 5, 2020.

“That is how long our people, especially our frontline workers, have been facing into Covid-19 and the very real risks and infection prevention control procedures for us.”

The Covid-19 vaccine became available to staff in February 2021. The spread of the Delta variant prompted the airport to beat by a month the Government’s September 30 requirement for frontline workers to be vaccinated.

“People who are subject to the mandatory testing order then don’t necessarily want to work with people who are not vaccinated, so you do start to get a divide in your workforce.

“We have brought out a very clear policy so that everyone who is on site and visitors to site need to be vaccinated.”

Employers needed to explain why vaccination was key and provide the right information as early as possible, Tuck said. However, employers could not necessarily answer medical questions from staff, so it was important to firmly point people towards sources such as government websites or their doctors.

Auckland Airport had also invited experts such as vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris to talk to staff.

Leaders had to lead by example in an organisation but the most powerful messages about vaccination actually came from fellow workers.

“People hear me talk all the time about why getting vaccinated is important, and I have been vaccinated, and how it went, but someone in their team standing up – we had a couple of instances of where this happened naturally, [someone] saying I have been vaccinated and I was fine.

“We had one meeting where that happened, and everyone went out and got vaccinated after that,” she said.

More than 90 per cent of the airport’s 271 frontline workers were vaccinated within the first eight weeks of Covid-19 vaccinations becoming available in February.

The company gave extra sick leave for people to get their vaccinations and to recover if they felt unwell afterwards.

“I wouldn’t worry too much or spend too much time thinking about how long you should give people for vaccination, because having a vaccinated worker is the most important thing,” she said.

The company talked to employees about what happened if they did not get vaccinated, such as finding alternative work and what payment they would get if they did not get their jab.

“A lot of people thought it would be redundancy.”

Instead, the company decided to make a discretionary payment of four weeks’ pay on top of the minimum four weeks’ notice.

EMA health and safety expert Paul Jarvie​ said there was a groundswell of companies making the point they were going to require vaccinations for customers and clients, contractors, and that would flow through to workers.

“If your staff are feeling safer within their workplace, then this notion of ‘am I going to be exposed to someone who is not vaccinated’ goes away. That can be with fellow workers and for customers.”