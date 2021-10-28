Sharesies raises $50 million, says it's now valued at $500m

Online investment platform Sharesies has raised $50 million to fund expansion in Aotearoa, Australia and further afield, the company said on Thursday.

The investment doubled the $25m that Sharesies raised in December.

The company was valued at $500m, and had a customer based of more than 450,000 investors who had over $1.8 billion invested.

Investors in the funding round included United States-based global venture capital firm Amplo, Icehouse Ventures, and Rahul Mehta​, named one of world’s the top tech investors by Forbes.

READ MORE:

* Ethical investing: Can I make a difference?

* Global ambitions for Hatch investment service after sale to FNZ

* Guide to the sharemarket for digital natives - how to take $100 and grow it



“We want to invest in companies that are purpose-led,” Amplo chief executive Sheel Tyle​ said in a statement on Thursday.

SUPPLIED Online investment platform Sharesies has raised $50 million.

Sharesies dipped its toe into the Australian market in April before launching a marketing campaign in late August. The funding will lay the foundation for new product releases and development, the company said.