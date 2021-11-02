Whangārei woman 'in shock' after missing out on Resident Visa by 10 days

A woman who missed out on being eligible for a fast-tracked residency visa by 10 days because she swapped her visa category says it was her “life’s biggest mistake”.

Diksha Sachdeva​ has lived in New Zealand since 2015, arriving on an Essential Skills Visa. She had worked full-time at a restaurant in Whangārei since December 2016, three years as a manager, and submitted her residency application last November.

Sachdeva had worked towards getting residency for years, and was concerned that the process would not be completed before her visa expired. So she decided the safest option was to switch to a student visa, which she received quickly, on September 20.

She said she was shocked when Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced the fast-tracked Resident Visa 10 days later.

Sachdeva was confident she would get residency later on, but said she felt “discriminated, ignored and cheated by the Government” at missing out on being fast-tracked.

She was doing essentially what the Government had encouraged Essential Skills Visa-holders to do, which was upskill, she said.

SUPPLIED Suk Jai Thai Restaurant owner Charn Tiebtienrat, centre, was surprised the Government had given no warning about the Resident Visa.

“We decided to go back to study for improving skills, which totally complies to what the Government said.

“However, it seems that my life’s biggest mistake is to go back to study. The Government abandoned us in this one off residency programme in New Zealand,” she said.

“There was no hope before, and all of a sudden they give residency to everyone holding [an eligible] visa, but how about us?”

Sachdeva, originally from India, continued to work at the Suk Jai Thai Restaurant, part-time, as well as studying in Auckland. She said many other people were in a similar situation.

Applications for the new fast-tracked residency process would be opened up to migrants on most temporary work visas between December and July.

Some short-term visa holders were not eligible such as students, working holiday makers, and seasonal workers.

The Government was not considering widening the 2021 Resident Visa eligibility criteria, a spokesperson for Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi​ said on Tuesday.

The 2021 Resident Visa was a one-off residence pathway in response to extraordinary circumstances. The “broad-ranging” criteria applied to around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand, plus family members offshore.

It recognised settled, skilled and scarce migrant labour where people had been in the country for three years or more, as at September 29.

“There are other pathways to residence where people have not met the eligibility requirements of the 2021 Resident visa,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sachdeva’s employer, Charn Tiebtienrat​, tried to lobby the Government on her behalf. He wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asking for the rules to change to “benefit some quality workers who were not aware of this rule and made changes to their career”.

He employed 16 people, including six on work visas; five Thai chefs who were “delighted” at the announcement, and Sachdeva.

“She’s in a state of shock. I feel sorry, I decided to do something.

“I understand it’s hard for the Government, if they do this for her then [they need to for] everyone else.”

But he was surprised the Government had not given any warning.

A petition seeking to widen the criteria to include all visa holders who lived in New Zealand for at least three years, earned at or above the median wage, and worked in a role on a “scarce” list has 23,555 signatories.