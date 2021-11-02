West Coast gold mine has record tunnelling month

Reefton is an up-and-coming town making steps to move on from mining booms of the past, to embrace adventure tourism, a gin distillery among other things. (Video first published February 2020)

A new goldmine on the West Coast has completed its first year of tunnelling as it explores whether it can viably produce 700,000 ounces of gold from the site.

Federation Mining has been working on the Snowy River Gold Mine near Reefton since September last year.

The site, at the abandoned township of Waiuta, was mined successfully from 1908 to 1951. It was abandoned when the Blackwater shaft collapsed in 1951, but Federation Mining planned to access the remaining gold reef using two new 3.3-kilometre tunnels from private land into the historic workings.

It would decide whether to proceed once feasibility studies were completed, and had the option to buy the mine off OceanaGold in 2024.

Supplied More than 2km of tunnels have been drilled at the Snowy River Gold Mine near Reefton so far.

Federation Mining received a $15 million loan from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund and funding from AustralianSuper and is expected to produce an estimated 700,000 ounces of gold at Snowy River.

In a company update, vice president Simon Delander said the company currently had 47 staff, including 12 specialist contractors.

The crews had a record month in October with 398.8 metres of tunnel developed.

Overall, the team had so far tunnelled 2156.3m across the two declines.

Supplied The mine is fully consented and has mining permits, but the company may seek consent to add an onsite processing facility too.

The mine had completed all its environmental monitoring on schedule, with all results provided to the West Coast Regional Council.

“We commissioned environmental accounting firm Greenbase to undertake an assessment of green house gas emissions produced for the last financial year, this information will be released to our stakeholders once available,” Delander said.

Federation Mining had drafted a plan to for the consents it would need to establish a processing facility on site by mid-2024.

Supplied The mine currently employs 47 staff, including contractors, and will employ up to 100 if production goes ahead.

“A series of initial environmental investigations have been commissioned with a plan to make resource consent amendment submissions to both [the regional council and Buller District Council] in early 2022,” he said.

The company would hold community meetings in Reefton and Ikamatua in December to provide information on the plans for processing onsite.

Delander said the processing plant, if approved, would process 300,000 tonnes every year for 10 years. It would take nine months to build at a cost of $50m.

The company would employ 100 people over the 10 years, he said.