Covid-19 and elections drive Broadcasting Standards Authority complaints to 10-year high

Complaints to the broadcasting watchdog reached a 10-year high driven by elections and the pandemic.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) said it had its busiest year for complaints in more than a decade as Covid-19 and New Zealand and United States elections drove high audience engagement.

The BSA received 206 complaints in the year to June, up by 52 per cent on the previous year, and issued 160 decisions, up 44 per cent.

Fifteen complaints were upheld, and the authority made 13 orders, a decrease on the 16 decisions upheld the year before.

Accuracy and balance attracted the most complaints (97 and 68, respectively), followed by good taste and decency (59), fairness (55) and discrimination and denigration (46).

TV was the most complained about broadcaster type, with 115 complaints, while radio accounted for 76.

Getty Images The coronavirus pandemic and the United States general election were drivers of a surge in complaints to the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

News and current affairs programming attracted the most complaints with 133, followed by 29 complaints for radio/talkback.

BSA Chief Executive Glen Scanlon​ said the increase in complaints came during a period of enormous uncertainty in areas of health, politics, the environment and economy.

“This is a stressful time for communities and audiences, and the BSA is a pressure valve,” Scanlon said.

“Throughout this time, broadcasters have played a vital role in informing and entertaining audiences and holding leaders to account.”

In March the BSA took a stance on how it dealt with complaints about the use of te reo Māori in broadcasts, he said

The BSA noted Māori was an official language that was protected and promoted by law.

It encouraged broadcasters to respond to complaints indicating that broadcasting in te reo it is not a breach of standards, he said.

During the year, the BSA also initiated a review of the Broadcasting Standards Codebook, with a public consultation expected early in 2022.

The BSA worked to raise awareness of filtering tools parents and carers could use to protect children from unsuitable TV content, as lockdowns increased the risk of young people viewing outside normal times, he said.