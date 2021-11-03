Accommodation sector 'surprised' and 'perplexed' by exclusion from Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

Leaders in the accommodation sector say they can’t understand why the Government has excluded it from a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that applies to hospitality but not lodging.

Last week the Government said vaccinations would be mandatory for staff at businesses where vaccine certificates were required for customers, including hospitality, hairdressers and gyms.

Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan said it did not understand why the vaccine mandate did not apply to accommodation sector workers and guests.

It appeared the Government had made a “weird distinction” that lodging was not part of hospitality, he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Government to extend vaccine mandates to businesses requiring vaccine certification

* Covid-19: Government's vaccine mandate no surprise for business owners

* Covid-19 vaccine certificate an 'indirect vaccine mandate' for staff, lawyer says



“I’m genuinely in the dark,” Doolan said.

“It’s something of a kick in the teeth for accommodation providers to be told they’re not hospo.”

Supplied Accor New Zealand which operates Novotel Wellington says it was surprised accommodation was left out of the Government’s vaccine mandate.

A spokeswoman for Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the vaccination mandate was not an issue that fell within the tourism portfolio.

She said legislation regarding vaccine mandates was currently being drafted and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministry of Health, and other agencies, were consulting Business NZ and the Council of Trade Unions, on what the legislation should say regarding various workplaces.

Once it was introduced, it would go through a round of public submissions, she said.

Supplied Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan says it’s hard to understand the Government’s rational in excluding accommodation from a hospitality vaccine mandate.

Doolan said no one in the sector could figure out why the “artificial distinction” had been made that accommodation was not part of hospitality, especially given most accommodation providers also served food and beverage.

“This concept of accommodation not being part of the hospitality industry it frankly bizarre.”

The Government had not given an explanation for the distinction, he said.

“It’s hard to understand what the Government’s trying to achieve.”

Doolan said hotels were too interconnected behind the scenes to be treated as separate businesses.

Staff, especially housekeeping, moved between front-of-house, back-of-house and amenity spaces. Staff shared one staff entrance, changing rooms, toilets and other back-of-house facilities, he said.

“Room service literally exists to link lodging with food and beverage.”

Guests and staff flowed between spaces that were designed to make movement easy, he said.

“From a pure health perspective, cleaning the room and changing bedding of an infected person seems at least as risky as serving them breakfast.”

Hotel physical spaces were not designed for separation of guests or staff, he said.

“On the contrary, modern hotel design sees restaurants and cafes spilling out into the lobby, or bars located next to swimming pools.”

Hotel Council Aotearoa wanted any accommodation business with food and beverage facilities to be allowed to impose vaccine mandates to the entirety of its business, without the need for further risk assessments or red tape, he said.

Accor New Zealand senior vice president of operations Gillian Millar said it supported a call for mandatory vaccination across the accommodation industry, and in particular hotels.

“We were surprised to learn that the Government mandate for hospitality did not cover those operators' providing accommodation; just those providing food and beverage.”

The accommodation sector needed clarity to make the reopening phase safe, she said.

“We’re seeking some greater direction from the Government.

”We’re in the business of welcoming guests and have them stay over which you would think would require a mandate.”

As it stood Accor had some food and beverage staff that were covered by the mandate, and others, such as cleaners, who were not, despite sharing the same workspace at times, she said.

As such it was having to conduct risk assessments for a range of different roles across different parts of the business.

“Yes we will do risk assessments, but we feel the Government mandate is required to assist us all.”

Accor New Zealand was encouraging and supporting all of its workforce of about 2500 to get vaccinated, she said.

“The health, safety and well-being of our teams and guests remains our top priority, and the sooner people are vaccinated, the sooner we can open up again.”

Accor New Zealand supported measures such as showing Covid-19 vaccination certificates for staying at hotels and other accommodation throughout New Zealand, she said.

“Currently our hotels that have restaurants and bars in them require teams and guests to be vaccinated, showing the Covid-19 certificate brings peace of mind, now we would like to see guidelines from Government for the accommodation sector,” Millar said.

Supplied Tourism Export Council chief executive Lynda Keene says it’s “crazy” that the Government doesn’t deem accommodation as hospitality.

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand chief executive Lynda Keene said it supported mandatory vaccination for the accommodation sector and wider tourism industry.

“For decades the hospitality sector has always included the accommodation sector, so it is perplexing why they have been excluded,” Keene said.

“Especially for hotels and lodges where they provide multiple close contact service within the physical structure of their property.”

It seemed the Government’s advisors did not fully understand the nuances of health and safety when a guest or visitor engaged with a tourism business, she said.

“Health and safety instruction should be at the forefront of all decision-making and to exclude the accommodation sector and tourism industry seems short-sighted.”

Most businesses were being proactive, but further action was needed by the Government, she said.

“We hope the situation will be remedied and the accommodation sector and tourism industry will be included in the mandated vaccine regime shortly.”