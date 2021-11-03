Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of coal under Southland forestry block

Takitimu Coal Mine operates in nearby Nightcaps. It's owner, Bathurst Resources Ltd, is looking to extend its operation.

There are at least 200,000 tonnes of coal under the Southland forestry block a coal company has been exploring.

Bathurst Resources’ annual report shows that in addition to the 200,000 measured tonnes, there is 400,000 inferred and indicated tonnes at the site, about 55 kilometres north-west of Invercargill.

A subsidiary of the company, New Brighton Collieries, was granted exploratory access to the Southland District Council’s Ohai forestry block earlier this year.

The area being explored is four kilometres west of Bathurst Resources’ Takitimu Coal Mine.

READ MORE:

* Coal exploration raises questions of carbon impact at forestry block

* Forest & Bird calls for judicial review of council decision

* Potential scrap looming over coal expansion in Southland



Chief executive Richard Tacon said the 600,000t was about what they thought was there, however additional drilling results were due back, which could increase or reduce the figure.

They knew the coal was there because there were old underground mines in the area, he said.

The value of 600,000t depended on how deep in the ground the coal was, Tacon said.

Customers had made commitments to purchase the coal if it were mined, dependent on resource consenting, he said.

Tacon described inferred results as having been in the right area, an indicated result would come from a drill hole and a measured result meant a drill hole with coal and a model to extract the resource.

Bathurst Resources had already indicated physical work could start in late-2022, should the mine be developed.

However, Forest & Bird is seeking a judicial review of the council’s access grant, claiming the council failed to properly consider the implications of climate change when it granted exploratory access.

Tacon said the company was standing by the council.

The company will progress its application for resource consents to mine at New Brighton, which will be publicly notified.

When the council granted the exploration access, it also agreed in principle to negotiate the terms of an access arrangement for mining, subject to exploration and resource consenting.

Bathurst Resources’ Canterbury mine closed in June, and some staff were relocated to the Takitimu mine, it says in the company’s annual report.

At the Takitimu mine, there are 800,000t of marketable coal reserves, a decrease of 300,000t from the year before. A focus for the coming year is rehabilitating 12 hectares at Takitimu, the report says.