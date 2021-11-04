Facebook owner says it's committing to help support NZ publishers

Meta, formerly Facebook, is launching training and grants for New Zealand publishers to help support the local news industry, but maintains it will not pay them for their content.

The company said on Thursday it was launching an Accelerator programme and grants to help publishers develop sustainable business models.

Facebook has been criticised for profiting from content created by others, and for failing to stop the spread of misinformation by social media users. Before the recent revelations by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, the company made US$29 billion (NZ$40 billion) in revenue in three months, a 35 per cent increase.

Publishers whose content featured on Facebook and Instagram benefited financially more than the platforms did, said Mia Garlick​, Meta head of public policy for Australia and New Zealand.

“However, we’ve consistently had feedback from publishers over the years that it’s just not enough in this current environment where it’s such a competitive ad market and where digitisation has really driven the returns from advertising down, it’s put a lot of pressure on them.

“So in response to that several years ago we started rolling out customised tools that allow publishers to more deeply monetise their content on our services.”

Meta head of news partnerships in the region, Andrew Hunter​, said the company was now stepping up its investment into the New Zealand news ecosystem.

An audience development accelerator programme would bring 12 publishers together from regional, digital and culturally diverse publications to innovate, learn from experts, and collaborate on strategies to improve their business on and off Facebook. A grant funding programme was attached to it.

It would also train New Zealand publishers to grow and engage digital audiences, and had established a local advisory group to provide guidance on the Accelerator and grant programmes.

News was a small part of the content on Facebook, but the company wanted to make sure it provided a quality experience, Garlick said.

Algorithm changes in the past have reportedly contributed to a reduction in readers of journalism on the site, towards more content from friends and family.

The company has signed deals with a range of large Australian media companies after that country passed a law designed to make tech giants pay for news content, but that was not going to happen in New Zealand.

Hunter said the company was “exploring” opportunities to sign direct deals with New Zealand publishers, but they would be things such as investments in technology, video, or innovative content.

“But what we have done around the world, and what we will continue to do, is we’re not paying publishers for their current publishing strategy on Facebook, because Facebook drives audience back to those publisher websites where publishers can monetise that audience the way they would any other audience on their website.”

The company had not made a decision yet about whether it would roll out Facebook News Tab in New Zealand, a section of the Facebook app dedicated to news aggregation.

Stuff, publisher of the Stuff website and newspapers throughout the country, would not participate in the accelerator or training programmes, said chief executive Sinead Boucher​.

Stuff stopped advertising on Facebook after the mosque shooting in Christchurch in 2019, and stopped posting anything on the platform in July last year.

“They have run these kinds of accelerators or funding programmes in various ways over the years. They are designed to bind news media more tightly to their platforms, to increase publishers’ reliance on Facebook and therefore ensure a supply of high quality content for Facebook for free,” Boucher said on Tuesday.

New Zealand publishers did not get more value than Facebook by posting on its platforms, she said.

“News media businesses invest in producing high quality journalism. It is an expensive undertaking, but a vital one for the health of our democracies and communities.

“Facebook, and other global platforms, have built unfathomably large and powerful businesses by leveraging the high quality journalism and information invested in and created by others.”

Facebook’s profit model encouraged the spread of divisive, extremist and untrue information, she said.

Advisory Group member Rick Neville, former editorial director of the Newspaper Publishers’ Association, agreed to join because it meant more resources to help local media companies expand their digital expertise and subscriber bases.

“I’m certainly aware of the concerns people have and the track record has not been great in some parts of the world, but I figure Facebook are not going to go away,” Neville said.

“Anything really that helps legitimate media expand their revenue base seems to be a good idea, because if it helps publishers it helps journalism, particularly at a time when traditional advertising revenues are under pressure.”

Media commentator Gavin Ellis said Facebook was “not the salvation for local media”.

Asked about Facebook’s impact on news publishing in New Zealand, Ellis, who had not seen the announcement, said: “My general attitude is that they appropriate material without paying for it and have cornered the advertising market to the detriment of mainstream media in this country.

“If they’re prepared to pay for actual cost of producing news, that would be another matter.

“Facebook has an awful lot to answer for across a broad front .... I’m waiting for the day when Facebook becomes fully regulated,” he said.