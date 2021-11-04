NZ needs to prepare for next global financial crisis, NZ Initiative says

New Zealand’s economic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic masks the growing dangers of the next global financial crisis, the New Zealand Initiative says in a report released on Thursday.

The economy has performed better than expected during the pandemic. The Government has paid $17 billion since March 2020 to help support businesses and keep people employed. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.4 per cent, and Gross Domestic Product which shrank after the first level 4 lockdown has recovered.

Many businesses have struggled and some have failed, not at the rate that might have been expected although the pace had picked up in locked-down Auckland and Northland.

But inflation has jumped to be well above the top of the Reserve Bank’s target band, and record low interest rates have fuelled the housing market.

“The Covid-19 financial support package has kept Kiwis off of the dole queue and saved many businesses from bankruptcy,” said Bryce Wilkinson​, NZ Initiative senior fellow and co-author of the report Walking the Path to the Next Global Financial Crisis.

“However, the Government should promptly repay those debts in order to be prepared for the next financial shock.

“Failing to prepare now for the next financial crisis could destroy New Zealanders’ nest eggs and threaten their livelihoods,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Governments’ and central banks’ responses to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis had resulted in zero interest rates and money printing, soaring asset prices and inflation, and high levels of public debt around the world, the authors said.

There was a danger of an economic crash which could mean the collapse in prices of housing and other assets, failing businesses, and savings destroyed.

“Central bank actions through the pandemic … have placed New Zealand at greater risk of an asset price collapse with ensuing economic pain; the risk is heightened by the unsustainable fiscal and monetary policies globally,” former Reserve Bank chairman Arthur Grimes wrote in the foreward to the report.

The Reserve Bank’s financial stability report on Wednesday said the financial system was resilient to the challenges posed by Covid in the “uncharted waters ahead”.

But the central bank highlighted its concerns about “unsustainable” house prices, with recent home buyers borrowing more relative to their income and potentially becoming vulnerable to higher mortgage rates or a fall in house prices.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner​ said in response to the Reserve Bank’s report that there would be a “day of reckoning” for people who have borrowed too much, or invested in things without understanding the risks involved.

Wilkinson and report co-author Leonard Hong​ said it was hard to see how governments and central banks could unwind their “extreme peacetime policy settings”.

“Governments fear that cutting fiscal deficits would increase unemployment. Central banks fear that lifting interest rates would do the same,” they said in the report.

“Zombie firms would go under, very visibly. Higher interest rates would also increase fiscal deficits. That would increase debt default concerns.

“Monetary policy has become more intertwined with fiscal policy. This politicisation of monetary policy is dangerous for financial stability. Desperate governments want central banks to fund their deficits at historically low interest rates.”

For small economies such as New Zealand, prudent defensive measures were the only option.

The Government should plan to restore Crown net worth and public net debt to prudent levels before the next crisis hit, they said.

“That means avoiding where possible commitments that permanently increase spending. An independent fiscal council reporting to Parliament could assist.

“The composition of New Zealand’s official overseas reserves should be reviewed, particularly in respect of gold.

“The Reserve Bank should have a clear path for reversing its emergency credit creation and lifting its control interest rate.”

The less prudent a government was, the more prudent individuals needed to be, they said.

“Borrowing heavily to buy property or shares at current prices is like playing Russian roulette with one’s financial future. Portfolios should be diversified.

“There are risks of both deflation and inflation.”

The Government had considerably less debt on its books before the Delta community outbreak than forecast, although that position was expected to worsen once the effects of the latest lockdowns became evident.

At the end of June, core Crown debt was sitting at 30 per cent of GDP, versus the Budget forecast of 34 per cent.