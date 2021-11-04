Reserve Bank's Orr holds 'biggest wand' ever amid housing boom, says John Key

Adrian Orr holds “the biggest wand that any Reserve Bank governor has ever held in New Zealand’s history” to try to tame private-sector debt, particularly in housing, says ANZ New Zealand chairman Sir John Key​.

Record low interest rates had supported the argument for the Reserve Bank to look beyond monetary policy to more tools, Key said. The bank had added policies such as quantitative easing and loan-to-value ratio restrictions to its toolbox.

“If interest rates get low enough as they did in New Zealand, and they have around the world, then actually movements in interest rates at that level have very limited impact.

“Is there really much difference between your base rate being quarter of a basis point, minus quarter of a basis point? Psychologically it’s not a huge amount of difference is it,” Key said during a webinar to launch a New Zealand Initiative report, Walking the Path to the Next Global Financial Crisis, on Thursday.

“The interesting thing, I think, for New Zealand will be that I think [Reserve Bank governor] Adrian [Orr] holds in his hand now the biggest wand that any Reserve Bank governor has ever held in New Zealand’s history.

“And I think the reason for that is the level of private-sector debt is so great, particularly in housing, that I think far smaller movements in those interest rates now on the upside will have a much greater impact on housing and on the economy than ever in our history.”

Interest rates were on the rise again. Modelling done by ANZ showed that interest rates did not have to move as far as they did 10 years ago to have a dramatic effect on housing demand and customers’ capacity to meet their needs and payments, he said.

“I personally think house prices won’t collapse, and I think that’s a good thing because I don’t think you want to leave a whole lot of New Zealanders with negative equity.

“But I think the rapid rise in house prices is not sustainable, and it can’t and will not continue.”

A combination of rising interest rates, the Reserve Bank deploying more tools, and increased land supply would take some of the heat out of property prices, he said.

“If you put in all of those factors, I think that you’re going to see house prices top out, in my view. I don’t know that you see a tremendously big correction, but I think the boom run’s over for a period of time.”

Risks to the New Zealand economy included the high level of government and private debt, high asset prices, and inflation.

“I’m not arguing there’ll be a recession tomorrow, but I am saying that a sane person would look at all of the ingredients of what they see in the world today, and whenever we have seen a crisis before there was the sort of debate that you’re seeing held now,” Key said.

The NZ Initiative report co-authors said New Zealand’s economic performance during the Covid-19 pandemic masked the growing dangers of the next global financial crisis.

“The Covid-19 financial support package has kept Kiwis off of the dole queue and saved many businesses from bankruptcy,” said Bryce Wilkinson​, a NZ Initiative senior fellow.

“However, the Government should promptly repay those debts in order to be prepared for the next financial shock.

“Failing to prepare now for the next financial crisis could destroy New Zealanders’ nest eggs and threaten their livelihoods,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Governments’ and central banks’ responses to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis had resulted in zero interest rates, money printing, soaring asset prices and inflation, and high levels of public debt around the world, the authors said.

There was a danger of an economic crash at some point, which could mean the collapse in prices of housing and other assets, failing businesses, and savings destroyed.

The Reserve Bank’s financial stability report on Wednesday said the financial system was resilient to the challenges posed by Covid in the “uncharted waters ahead”.

But the central bank highlighted its concerns about “unsustainable” house prices, with recent home buyers borrowing more relative to their income and potentially becoming vulnerable to higher mortgage rates or a fall in house prices.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner​ said in response to the Reserve Bank’s report that there would be a “day of reckoning” for people who have borrowed too much or invested in things without understanding the risks involved.

Wilkinson and report co-author Leonard Hong​ said it was hard to see how governments and central banks could unwind their “extreme peacetime policy settings”.

“Governments fear that cutting fiscal deficits would increase unemployment. Central banks fear that lifting interest rates would do the same,” they said.

“Zombie firms would go under, very visibly. Higher interest rates would also increase fiscal deficits. That would increase debt default concerns.”

For small economies such as New Zealand, prudent defensive measures were the only option.

The Government should plan to restore Crown net worth and public net debt to prudent levels before the next crisis hit, they said.