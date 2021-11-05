GO Rentals offering discount for customers vaccinated against Covid-19

Car rental company GO Rentals received a government subsidy to purchase a fleet of electric vehicles. It now has 10 Tesla Model 3 for hire. (First published in May)

Car rental company GO Rentals is offering customers vaccinated against Covid-19 a 25 per cent discount on car hire.

“Whether you've had one or two doses of the vaccine, all you need to do is show us proof of your vaccination upon pick-up,” the company said in an email to customers.

The offer ends on Wednesday and is valid for travel between November 3 and December 24.

GO Rentals chief operating officer James Dalglish said it wasn’t trying to tell people to get vaccinated.

“There’s plenty of other people doing that. That’s not necessarily our place,” Dalglish said.

But it did want to reward people who were vaccinated and helping New Zealand move towards getting to a level of vaccination that would allow normal trading to resume, he said.

GO Rentals chief operating officer James Dalglish

“It was really about thanking New Zealanders for their efforts in what will hopefully get our business back to some sort of normality.”

He said it supported freedom of choice, and recognised that not everybody wished to get the vaccine.

“It is a personal choice we respect, and we are still very happy to look after those customers who choose not to.”

It also understood that it was not possible for every New Zealander to be vaccinated, he said. For that reason, anyone who was able to produce an exemption certificate would still be entitled to the discount, he said.

Offering 25 per cent off car hire was a substantial discount compared to deals it traditionally offered, he said.

“It’s quite unusual for us to promote it at this level, but it’s something we felt quite strongly about in terms of thanking Kiwis.”

He said the discount would equate to about a $105 savings on an average booking.

The discount would be available at all GO Rental locations across the country and applied to all car groups except for its Tesla, he said.



The company also has a flexible policy that offers a full refund on car hire with no cancellation or amendment fees in the event of alert level restrictions being imposed.

Auckland's lockdown was having a “profound” effect on the company’s operations across the country, he said.

“All of our other locations definitely suffer significantly when Auckland’s not moving.”

He hoped Aucklanders would be able to travel out of the region before the deal expired.

“Everybody needs Aucklanders to be travelling and Aucklanders need to be moving for their own sanity.”

He said it was very hard for tourism and hospitality businesses to plan without clear dates set around reopening Auckland and the country.

“It’s a little bit frustrating not having a bit more of a plan or runway.”

If Auckland’s borders were opened to only vaccinated people, he could not see how it would be policed.

GO Rentals is not the only company that’s been rewarding vaccinated customers.



Skydive Auckland marketing manager Jo Austin said it was offering $150 off its 20,000 feet skydive for fully vaccinated customers.

“It’s our tenth birthday in December, and we really want to be open for it, and we want to celebrate it with everyone as well.”

She said the deal was designed to help Aucklanders feel a sense of freedom after coming out of a long lockdown.

“What better to do than tick something off their bucket list,” Austin said.

The deal was launched in early October and there had been a lot of interest with nearly 80 per cent of bookings that month taking up the offer, she said.

It was thought the business would be operating by now, so the deal was initially for all bookings before December 1.

But because of uncertainty about whether that will happen it had told customers bookings would still be honoured if it was not open by December 1 she said.

“We just can’t wait to open again.”

Clothing retailers Country Road, Politix, Trenery and Witchery are also offering gift cards worth up to $4000 for to vaccinated New Zealand residents who are loyalty club members.

Each draw will have five winners.