Air NZ taking 'enormous punt' with spike in Auckland capacity and slashed airfares from December 6

Air New Zealand is “taking an enormous punt” by ramping up capacity and slashing fares on Auckland flights from December 6, an aviation consultant says.

The national carrier has been operating a skeleton schedule out of Auckland as the city’s level 3 restrictions and regional border limit the movement of people in and out of the city.

Air New Zealand in late October told customers travelling between or via Auckland from November 2 to December 6 their flights were cancelled due to the uncertainty of alert level restrictions in place across the country.

The airline’s website shows direct flights from Auckland to Wellington increase in frequency from one a day to 17 a day from December 6, while fares drop from $185 to $49.

The Auckland-Christchurch route goes from two direct flights a day to 14, with prices dropping from $210 to $59.

The regions are also being turned back on, after the airline stopped servicing the regions from Auckland during alert level 3. For example Auckland-Palmerston North goes from no flights to nine from December 6, with fares starting from $59.

Supplied The latest Airbus A320neo to be delivered to Air New Zealand, rego ZK-NHF, will be put to work on the domestic network.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

In the past, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran has said on multiple occasions it did not get inside information from the Government about when alert levels would change or borders reopen.

He finds out the same time as the public, he has been on record saying.

Meanwhile, Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said it was making plans for Auckland’s border restrictions lifting around December 5 based on current vaccination rates.

The Government has said Auckland will move to a traffic light system when 90 per cent of the population within Auckland’s three district health boards is fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also signalled that Aucklanders will be able to leave the city for Christmas.

Stuff modelling shows that all three DHBs will hit their double vaccination targets by December 3.

Emeny also said it would likely apply to be an approved vaccine certificate business.

This would mean passengers would need to present vaccine certificates in order to board.

Air New Zealand chairman Dame Therese Walsh recently told shareholders it was considering introducing vaccination certificates for domestic travel.

“It is certainly on the table and certainly a point of current discussion,” Walsh said.

SUPPLIED Aviation commentator Irene King says Air New Zealand will cancel and reschedule flights if Auckland’s borders are not open by December 6.

Aviation consultant Irene King said Air New Zealand was taking a gamble in selecting December 6 as the date normal scheduling would resume.

“It is an enormous punt because there is an enormous amount of uncertainty still around,” King said.

Air New Zealand was able to release a schedule and then cancel flights should restrictions remain in place, she said.

“They have got to take a positive view and put something out in the market.

“Whether it happens is up to the politicians to determine.”

She said it seemed a bit early to expect a flurry of domestic tourism but Air New Zealand was simply needing to prepare to start up again.

“It does take a bit of work to start the operation.

“They have been locked down such a long time.”

In September, Air New Zealand said the monthly impact of an Auckland-only level 3 or 4 travel restriction, with the rest of New Zealand operating at level 1 or 2 was about $25 million to $35m.