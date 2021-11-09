NZX50 up 0.3 per cent, boosted by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

A 2 per cent gain by its biggest stock helped the New Zealand sharemarket recover lost ground.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index rose 0.3 per cent, or 49.2 points, to 13,090.58, following a 0.2 per cent decline on Monday.

Hamilton Hindin Greene adviser Jeremy Sullivan​ said Meridian weighed on the market, while top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare provided a boost.

Blue chip power generator and retailer Meridian Energy closed down 1.4 per cent at $4.92, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 2.1 per cent to $32.29.

Among other top stocks, Auckland Airport fell 0.6 per cent to $8.17, losing some of its gains made on Monday after Sydney Airport recommended a A$23.6 billion (NZ$24.5 billion) buyout.

If the deal proceeded, it would leave Auckland Airport the only listed airport operator in Australasia.

Transport operator Mainfreight had a good day, Sullivan said, closing up 2.2 per cent at $90.00.

It has been hit by profit-taking after nearing the $100 mark earlier this year, but is still up 62 per cent on a year ago when the shares were trading at $55.25.

Sky TV was down 4.2 per cent at $1.80, casino operator SkyCity was up 3.1 per cent at $3.25, Contact Energy was up 0.3 per cent at $8.02, Spark rose 0.2 per cent to $4.54, and Air New Zealand was unchanged at $1.68.

Rising interest rates, on the back of a hot labour market and increasing inflation risks, were hitting the valuation of stocks such as utilities, and weighing on the market as a whole, Sullivan said.

The top-50 index, including dividends, was down 2 per cent for the year so far, looking on track at this point for a negative year as a result of interest rate movements.

With bank deposit yields increasing, to around 2 per cent for 12 months in some cases, and more for longer-dated deposits, that was making some dividend yields look less appealing.

“We’re very dividend focused,” Sullivan said. Interest rates had been falling since the Global Financial Crisis, but were now becoming a significant headwind.

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was down 7 points at 7445.2.

Earlier on Wall Street, indexes clawed their way to more records.

The benchmark S&P 500 inched up by 4.17 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 4701.70 after drifting between a small loss and gain through the day.

It was the eighth straight day the index had set an all-time high, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019, though most of the gains during this stretch have been only modest.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27, or 0.3 per cent, to 36,432.22, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 10.77, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,982.36.

On the losing end was Tesla, which fell 4.8 per cent after chief executive Elon Musk said he would sell 10 per cent of his holdings in the company based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.

Wall Street will get several updates on inflation this week. Rising inflation remains a key concern as companies contend with higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems, while consumers face higher prices.

The United States’ Labor Department will release its monthly update on inflation at the wholesale level on Tuesday. The report showing what consumers are paying will come a day later. .

